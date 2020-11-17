Trump asked for options for attacking Iran last week, but held off -source

Left Menu
President Donald Trump asked for options on attacking Iran's main nuclear site last week but ultimately decided against taking the dramatic step, a U.S. official said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 06:34 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 06:34 IST
President Donald Trump asked for options on attacking Iran's main nuclear site last week but ultimately decided against taking the dramatic step, a U.S. official said on Monday. Trump made the request during a meeting on Thursday with his top national security aides, including Vice President Mike Pence, his new Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the official said.

The official confirmed the account of the meeting in The New York Times, which reported that the advisers persuaded Trump not to go ahead with a strike because of the risk of a broader conflict. "He asked for options. They gave him the scenarios and he ultimately decided not to go forward," the official said.

The White House declined comment. Trump has spent all four years of his presidency engaging in an aggressive policy against Iran, withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal negotiated by his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, and imposing economic sanctions against a wide variety of Iranian targets.

Trump, who is challenging the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election, is to hand over power to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20. His request for options came a day after a U.N. atomic watchdog report showed that Iran had finished moving a first cascade of advanced centrifuges from an above-ground plant at its main uranium enrichment site to an underground one, in a fresh breach of its nuclear deal with big powers.

Iran's 2.4 tonne stock of low-enriched uranium is now far above the deal's 202.8 kg limit. It produced 337.5 kg in the quarter, less than the more than 500 kg recorded in the previous two quarters by the International Atomic Energy Agency. In January, Trump ordered a U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian military General Qassem Soleimani at the Baghdad airport.

But he has shied away from broader military conflicts and sought to withdraw U.S. troops from global hotspots in keeping with a promise to stop what he calls "endless wars." A strike on Iran's main nuclear site at Natanz could flare into a regional conflict and pose a serious foreign policy challenge for Biden.

