HDFC Bank Launches "Mooh Band Rakho" Campaign to Create Awareness on Cyber Frauds

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • 1,000 Secure Banking workshops to be rolled out in the next 4 months • Supports International Fraud Awareness Week 2020 HDFC Bank Ltd., today announced the launch of "Mooh Band Rakho," a campaign to increase awareness on cyber frauds and preventing them. The Bank will be conducting 1,000 workshops in the next 4 months across the country. Following simple steps such as not sharing card details, CVV, Expiry Date, OTP NetBanking/ MobileBanking Login ID & Password over Phone, SMS, email and social media can help general public keep their money safe. This campaign will talk about this and more.

It supports the International Fraud Awareness Week 2020, the global movement to minimise the impact of fraud which is being held from November 15 – 21. This is the 2nd year HDFC Bank is participating in this. The "Mooh Band Rakho" campaign was initially launched by the Bank to fight COVID 19 and it has now been extended to fighting cyber fraud. For more information, click here. At a virtual event organised today, the "Mooh Band Rakho" campaign was launched by Retd. Lt General Dr Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Co-ordinator, Government of India and Mr Jimmy Tata, Chief Risk Officer, HDFC Bank.

Click here to watch HDFC Bank Mooh Bandh Rakho campaign song. "This campaign is the need of the hour as more and more individuals are accessing banking services online. This has gathered momentum during the pandemic," said Mr Jimmy Tata, Chief Risk Officer, HDFC Bank. "As a socially responsible corporate citizen, we regularly organise Secure Banking workshops for customers and general public across the country. Through this campaign we are aiming to take it to the next level by involving all stakeholders including investigating agencies." Important for general public including bank customers to note: • HDFC Bank or any other bank will never ask for your OTP, NetBanking/MobileBanking password, Customer ID, UPI PIN for deferring your EMI payments.

• Please do not share any confidential details with anyone over phone, SMS, Email with anyone. Secure Banking tips: • Do not share PIN, passwords, bank details with anyone.

• Keep your bank informed when you change your address, contact number or email ID. • An HDFC Bank representative will call you if any suspicious transaction is noticed in your account/card. The bank will call from phone number – 61607475.

• Always save your regional phone banking number on your contacts list, which will help in case of emergencies when your card is lost or stolen or you get a suspicious transaction alert. You can call 61606161 or on toll free number – 18002586161 to reach HDFC Bank's Phone Banking. • Do not conduct banking transactions from your mobile, tablet, laptop, when it is connected to public / free Wi-Fi, which is open and therefore unsecured.

PWR PWR