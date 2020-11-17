Left Menu
Development News Edition

HDFC Bank Launches "Mooh Band Rakho" Campaign to Create Awareness on Cyber Frauds

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • 1,000 Secure Banking workshops to be rolled out in the next 4 months • Supports International Fraud Awareness Week 2020 HDFC Bank Ltd., today announced the launch of “Mooh Band Rakho,” a campaign to increase awareness on cyber frauds and preventing them.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 10:24 IST
HDFC Bank Launches "Mooh Band Rakho" Campaign to Create Awareness on Cyber Frauds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • 1,000 Secure Banking workshops to be rolled out in the next 4 months • Supports International Fraud Awareness Week 2020 HDFC Bank Ltd., today announced the launch of "Mooh Band Rakho," a campaign to increase awareness on cyber frauds and preventing them. The Bank will be conducting 1,000 workshops in the next 4 months across the country. Following simple steps such as not sharing card details, CVV, Expiry Date, OTP NetBanking/ MobileBanking Login ID & Password over Phone, SMS, email and social media can help general public keep their money safe. This campaign will talk about this and more.

It supports the International Fraud Awareness Week 2020, the global movement to minimise the impact of fraud which is being held from November 15 – 21. This is the 2nd year HDFC Bank is participating in this. The "Mooh Band Rakho" campaign was initially launched by the Bank to fight COVID 19 and it has now been extended to fighting cyber fraud. For more information, click here. At a virtual event organised today, the "Mooh Band Rakho" campaign was launched by Retd. Lt General Dr Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Co-ordinator, Government of India and Mr Jimmy Tata, Chief Risk Officer, HDFC Bank.

Click here to watch HDFC Bank Mooh Bandh Rakho campaign song. "This campaign is the need of the hour as more and more individuals are accessing banking services online. This has gathered momentum during the pandemic," said Mr Jimmy Tata, Chief Risk Officer, HDFC Bank. "As a socially responsible corporate citizen, we regularly organise Secure Banking workshops for customers and general public across the country. Through this campaign we are aiming to take it to the next level by involving all stakeholders including investigating agencies." Important for general public including bank customers to note: • HDFC Bank or any other bank will never ask for your OTP, NetBanking/MobileBanking password, Customer ID, UPI PIN for deferring your EMI payments.

• Please do not share any confidential details with anyone over phone, SMS, Email with anyone. Secure Banking tips: • Do not share PIN, passwords, bank details with anyone.

• Keep your bank informed when you change your address, contact number or email ID. • An HDFC Bank representative will call you if any suspicious transaction is noticed in your account/card. The bank will call from phone number – 61607475.

• Always save your regional phone banking number on your contacts list, which will help in case of emergencies when your card is lost or stolen or you get a suspicious transaction alert. You can call 61606161 or on toll free number – 18002586161 to reach HDFC Bank's Phone Banking. • Do not conduct banking transactions from your mobile, tablet, laptop, when it is connected to public / free Wi-Fi, which is open and therefore unsecured.

About HDFC BANK For more information please log on to: www.hdfcbank.com. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Mr Jimmy Tata, Chief Risk Officer, HDFC Bank PWR PWR

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Swimming Santa brings Dead Sea to life with tree and cheer; Belgian racing pigeon flies past record in auction and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Swimming Santa brings Dead Sea to life with tree and cheerAt the lowest point on earth, in the middle of a giant salt lake where animals and plants have no chance of surviving, a jolly man d...

Sports News Roundup: Ravens shut out fans citing rising COVID numbers; Harden declines record extension, wants trade to Nets and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Olympics Bach projects confidence in Tokyo Games as virus cases surgeInternational Olympic Committee IOC chief Thomas Bach expressed confidence on Monday that the Tokyo Games will be held...

Alleged CAD renders of OnePlus 9 reveal its design; OnePlus 9 Pro specs leaked

OnePlus is expected to unveil its next flagship devices, the OnePlus 9 series, in early 2021. The series comprising the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro is rumored to be launched in March 2021.Months ahead of the official unveiling, the CAD rend...

SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station

SpaceXs newly launched capsule with four astronauts arrived Monday at the International Space Station, their new home until spring. The Dragon capsule pulled up and docked late Monday night, following a 27-hour, completely automated fligh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020