Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only 1% of Crisil-rated non-MSME companies may opt for one-time debt recast

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 15:01 IST
Only 1% of Crisil-rated non-MSME companies may opt for one-time debt recast

With improvement in economic activities and expectation of recovery in the next fiscal, almost 99 per cent of non-MSME companies are unlikely to opt for the Reserve Bank of India's one-time debt restructuring, says a report by Crisil Ratings. The finding is based on a preliminary analysis of 3,523 Crisil-rated non- micro, small and medium enterprises, the report said.  In August, the RBI had allowed one-time restructuring for personal loans and for non-MSME corporate borrowers having an aggregate exposure of greater than Rs 25 crore and were affected by COVID-19 related stress.

"As many as 99 per cent of companies (excluding MSMEs) rated by Crisil are unlikely to opt for the RBI's one-time-debt-restructuring (OTDR), a preliminary analysis of 3,523 such non-MSME companies indicates," the report by the rating agency said. Of the sample, only one per cent indicated that they would apply for a one-time debt recast. This is despite two-thirds of the rated entities being eligible based on the parameters proposed by the K V Kamath Committee set up by the RBI, it said The rating agency's senior director Subodh Rai said, "Improving business sentiment on account of increased economic activity over the past couple of months, and expectation of a sharp recovery next fiscal are persuading borrowers to skip OTDR." Another deterrent is the impact on the borrower's long-term credit history – accounts of those opting for OTDR would be classified as restructured advances by lenders, which could impact their ability to raise debt in future, he said.

The report said for around 44 per cent of Crisil-rated corporates, more than three-fourths of their debt comprises short-term working capital facilities. So availing of OTDR would have negligible benefits, as the resolution plans under this scheme are focussed on deferring principal repayment of long-term debt, it said. "Such borrowers, instead of opting for debt recast, may prefer to seek additional working capital financing as announced by the RBI under its COVID-19 regulatory package," it said.

Early into the lockdown, 968 companies, or nearly 27 per cent of the sample set, had opted for the moratorium allowed by the RBI. As much as 98 per cent of these are not seeking an OTDR. According to the agency's director Sameer Charania, "The recently announced Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the health care sector and 26 other stressed sectors, which allows companies to borrow up to 20 per cent of their outstanding dues, will further dissuade borrowers -- especially those facing temporary liquidity issues -- from opting for debt recast."      However, companies that belong to highly impacted sectors such as hotels, retail, real estate, and textiles would still prefer OTDR given their longer business-recovery timelines, he added.

The report further said greater clarity will emerge closer to the regulatory deadline of December 31, 2020, set by the RBI for invoking debt restructuring plans. The number of companies seeking OTDR may increase if sentiment around recovery dampens or COVID-19 afflictions keep increasing, leading to fresh curbs on economic activity, it added..

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Bushiri escape may effect SA-Malawi diplomatic relations

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation has expressed concern at the potential effect the Bushiri escape may have on diplomatic relations between South Africa and Malawi.This comes after Shepard Bushiri and his wi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Record high stocks bask in November reign

World stock markets grabbed a well-earned breather on Tuesday after a second major coronavirus vaccine boost in the space of a week had propelled them higher again and put Europe on course for its best month in nearly three decades.The pan-...

UK fishing groups urge PM Johnson to "hold firm" in EU talks

British fisheries lobby groups have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to hold firm and bring back a deal that meets their demands in trade talks with the European Union, hoping to focus minds as negotiations end their final phase. Fisherie...

Most consumers unlikely to spend more because of vaccine - survey

The development and availability of a coronavirus vaccine could improve the outlook for the battered tourism industry but it is unlikely to convince consumers to spend more money in the short term, a survey showed on Tuesday. The survey by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020