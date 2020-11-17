Yes Bank launches co-branded prepaid card with Neokred for cashless payments

Yes Bank on Tuesday said it has launched a co-branded prepaid card in partnership with Neokred Technologies to facilitate cashless payments. The card offerings can be personalised to suit the requirements of corporates seeking salary cards or expense cards for their employees.

Yes Bank in partnership with Neokred Technologies has launched 'Yes Bank Neokred Card', a co-branded prepaid card, encouraging cashless payments, the lender said in a release. The prepaid card will be offered to Neokred's corporate partners across various sectors, including healthcare, financial institutions, NBFCs, oil companies, educational institutions, FMCG and infrastructure.

The prepaid card can be loaded with balance and used for spends such as purchases, payment for utility bills, online shopping, ticket bookings and cash withdrawal at ATMs alongwith various benefits. "The bank's technology and innovation capabilities are a key differentiator and we have played a distinctive role in the emergence of creating a friendly ecosystem for collaboration with fintechs and other players," Yes Bank Chief Operating Officer Anita Pai said.

"We remain focused on further strengthening our leadership in digital banking through collaborations and exceed the expectations of our customers," Pai added. The card offers easy enrolment without opening a bank account, faster transaction processing, facility to overview expenditures with real time visibility, rewards points and promotional programmes, among others, the release said "Yes Bank has been instrumental in the growth of various fintechs over the years - giving a strong reason why fintechs and corporates prefer them over other banks," Neokred Technologies founder and Chief Business Officer Rohith Reji said.

"We are projecting to reach Rs 300 crore of AUM to be managed via our platform and there has been a lot of noise from the corporates, startups and fintechs expressing their desire to launch their own branded products with the lowest possible TATS and compliance," he added.