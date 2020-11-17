Renault India to name its B Segment SUV on Wednesday

French automaker Renault is set to announce the name of its upcoming B-segment SUV, codenamed HBC, on Wednesday, which is expected to mark a major shift in the company's journey in the country. The new SUV is expected to hit the market next year. The name of Renault's new B-SUV codenamed HBC will be revealed on November 18. HBC is a testament of Renault India's strong product strategy and commitment. The name reveal will be marking a major milestone in Renault's journey in India, a company spokesperson said. The B-segment compact SUV segment already has the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, and to-be launched Nissan Magnite.