Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana accepts Centre's borrowing option to meet GST shortfall

Telangana has accepted Centre's borrowing proposal to meet GST revenue shortfall and will get Rs 2,380 crore through the special window.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 19:41 IST
Telangana accepts Centre's borrowing option to meet GST shortfall

Telangana has accepted Centre's borrowing proposal to meet GST revenue shortfall and will get Rs 2,380 crore through the special window. "The Government of Telangana has communicated its acceptance for Option-1 out of the two options suggested by the Ministry of Finance to meet the shortfall in revenue arising out of GST implementation. The state has now joined 22 other states and 3 Union Territories (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry) who have opted for Option-1," the Finance Ministry said in a statement. The Centre has already borrowed Rs 18,000 crore on behalf of the states in three instalments and has passed it on to 22 states and 3 Union Territories on October 23, November 2 and November 9.   Now Telangana will receive funds raised through this window and the next instalment of borrowings is likely to be released on November 23, the ministry added. Under the terms of Option-1, besides getting the facility of a special window for borrowings to meet the shortfall arising out of GST implementation, states are also entitled to get unconditional permission to borrow the final instalment of 0.50 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) out of the 2 per cent additional borrowings permitted by the Government of India, under Aatmanirbhar Abhiyaan. This is over and above the special window of Rs 1.1 lakh crore. On receipt of the choice of Option-1 from the Government of Telangana, the Government of India has today granted the State Government of Telangana additional borrowing permission of Rs 5,017 crore (0.5 per cent of Telangana's GSDP), the Ministry said.

States who have opted for Option-1 are – Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, along with the three Union Territories of Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry. However, states like Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand are yet to opt for the borrowing plan proposed by the Centre saying the Centre should borrow the entire Rs 1.83 lakh crore shortfall. Under the borrowing plan (Option-1), the Centre would borrow from market Rs 1.10 lakh crore which the revenue shortfall on account of GST implementation. The remaining Rs 73,000 crore shortfall is estimated to be the revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second option given by the Centre was for the states to borrow the entire Rs 1.83 lakh crore collection shortfall..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Gentiloni says expects tussle over EU budget veto to be resolved

European Economics Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday he expected a positive solution to Poland and Hungarys blockage of the EUs 1.8 trillion euro 2.14 trillion financial package to revive the blocs COVID-hit economy. Budapest and...

Bangladeshi man arrested for giving death threat to cricketer Shakib for inaugurating Kali Puja

Bangladesh police on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly issued death threats to cricket all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for inaugurating a Kali puja pandal in Kolkata, even as the cricketer issued an apology and said he only joined the functi...

Siberian ski resort hopes to attract locals cut off from the Alps by travel restrictions

A Siberian ski resort is aiming to replace the Alps as Russians preferred winter holiday destination this season as travel to many countries remains forbidden because of the coronavirus pandemic.The Sheregesh ski resort, located in the Keme...

Soumitra Chatterjee's sketches, poems, diary jottings to be published: Daughter

Several sketches made by legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, his diary jottings during the nationwide lockdown and unpublished poems will be made public in the coming days, the thespians daughter Poulomi Basu said on Tuesday. Chatt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020