Left Menu
Development News Edition

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Kevin Von | Updated: 18-11-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 10:13 IST
What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

The year-end is coming, so employers and their bookkeeping teams put effort into the reporting. Some of the requirements have changed, so employers need to figure this out. The current situation imposed some changes, so 2020 has different requirements regarding the reporting. In this article, we share the most significant changes and updates.

New IRS Form W-4

The IRS has a new form for income tax withholding, which changes some things regarding calculations. They have added a new category, which eliminates the allowances. Employers will enter their tax information in the form.

Filling out the forms might be difficult for employees, as it is more complicated. Employers need to adjust the process of how their employees fill out the new form. New hires are less likely to have their previous tax return remembered. Also, you need to offer them enough time and privacy to sort things out. Ensure that they have tax help available if they need it when filling out the W-4. Companies like Bookstime offer reliable and professional bookkeeping service.

New hires in 2020 will have to use this form too. The existing employees can continue to use their current tax withholding if they feel more comfortable with it. However, if they want to switch the withholding in 2021, they will have to use the new calculations.

State Withholding

State governments use the IRS system and are still finding ways to incorporate the new forms. This means that the new W-4 can have an impact on the state tax withholding. However, the approach varies between states. They are still trying to implement the new practice, so expect announcements for changes from governments. They use the W-4 for the state tax, but there is no option to enter allowances on the federal form.

Many governments are figuring out how to operate under the new limit on deduction covered by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The $10,000 limit on the federal deduction is solved by decreasing income taxes and increasing payroll taxes.

New York solved this bookkeeping issue with the introduction of an optional payroll tax. Connecticut is still in the process of performing a study to find out if they should shift to a payroll tax. Many states are still looking for the best option that complies with the Act.

The State Deadlines

To prevent stealing identity and tax return frauds, the deadline for submitting the W-2 is Jan. 31. The pilot program for the verification code hasn't been mandatory in the past few years. In 2020, the tax of 6.2% remains the same. However, the taxable earnings are limited to $137,700, which is the Social Security maximum.

Medicare taxes will remain the same. The rate for employers and employees with maximum earnings of $200,000 is 1.45%. For incomes above $200,000, it is 2.35%. Employers are required to file the W-2 forms electronically. One important thing to keep in mind is that the penalties for late submission are increased in some states.

How to fill W-4 according to bookkeeping experts

  • Keep in mind that new employees hired later than Jan. 1, 2020, need to fill out the new W-4 form.
  • Add your personal information. There are minor changes with the new forms, so be sure to read carefully.
  • Add the necessary information if you have more than one job or a working spouse. This crucial step will have an influence over the tax rates. Your employer and the bookkeeping professional might not be aware that your total earnings are higher.
  • Step 3 is where you enter information about dependents, such as children under 17 or parents. There is an income limit eligible for claiming credits.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

SC dismisses plea challenging Allahabad HC decision to uphold cut off marks for selection of assistant basic teachers in UP.

SC dismisses plea challenging Allahabad HC decision to uphold cut off marks for selection of assistant basic teachers in UP....

Australian regulator's move on money laundering delays Crown casino launch

An Australian state gambling regulator said on Wednesday it was suspending the gaming licence of casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd, citing money laundering concerns, delaying the firms plan to open a 1.6 billion resort in Sydney next month. Th...

Noida begins random COVID-19 tests at borders for people coming from Delhi

Gautam Buddh Nagar health officials were on Wednesday deployed at two key Noida-Delhi borders where they started random COVID-19 testing of people coming from the national capital. The random testing of inward coming people was announced by...

Turkey says additional coronavirus measures will take effect from Nov. 20

Turkey said on Wednesday new coronavirus measures limiting the working hours of restaurants and cafes and introducing a partial lockdown on weekends will take effect from the evening of Nov. 20, according to an interior ministry statement. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020