Interior Design Tips on a Budget

Jonathan Roob | Updated: 18-11-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 10:37 IST
Do you feel like your home isn't the thing you have always wanted? Maybe it doesn't look cohesive or looks dull and boring. Having a well-styled home isn't about spending lots of money. Buying expensive designer furniture isn't the thing that will take your home to the next level. There are a few things that anyone can do to make their home look cozy and stylish. Read on and find out which!

Add high curtain rods

Beautiful curtains will make your home feel cozy and stylish. For the best effect, make sure to place the rods high above the window. Hang a curtain that goes all the way to the floor. This will not only make the space visually larger but also add the home vibes. Use a Home Design Software to visualize the final results and pick curtains that complement the room.

Decorate with textures

Does your home look flat and dull? This means that you don't use texture in your interior design. Interior designers would advise you to mix different textures to bring a sense of dimension. But, how do you add texture if you are a beginner in home decor? It is very simple. Think about adding a jute rug, woven basket, fluffy cushions, and glass vases. The different finishes will bring a dose of playfulness to your space.

Use spray paint

Spray paint is a DIY-ers favorite when it comes to updating your home decor. Whether you want to paint the coffee table's legs or update the old vase, you can make any item look more luxurious. Use golden spray paint for an elegant look or black matte for a more neutral look that fits minimalist styles. The best thing is that spray paint is very cheap and easy to use.

Avoid cheap looking decor

Decorating on a budget doesn't mean that you should get the cheapest decor items. It is all about making the right choice. Make sure to avoid bright colored things and stick to neutral tones. Even if they are cheap, they will look a lot better when in neutral colors.

Repaint your kitchen cabinets

If you don't have a budget for remodeling, a simple repaint job will do the trick. If you hate your old cabinets' outdated look, a fresh coat of paint will change everything. Go for off white, muted gray, or pastel tones. If you prefer an elegant and moody look, go for navy blue or dark gray. Add brass knobs and handles to finish the look.

Add proportionate art

Decorating with artwork is one of the interior design tricks that will lift the decor game. However, many people tend to make the same mistake all over again. Disproportionate art will make the space look awkward. Avoid this and make sure that you always decorate with art that suits the proportions. For high ceilings, add large rectangular pieces.

Declutter

Clutter on the countertops is a huge problem for many. No matter how hard you try to decorate your home tastefully, this is the thing that will ruin everything. To avoid this, make sure to have enough storage options.

Some people like to add a decorative box to the coffee table. It is an excellent spot for tucking in the clutter but will also double as a decor accessory. Declutter your kitchen counter by getting a nice decorative set for the vinegar and oil. Place your spices on a wooden tray so that it looks intentional rather than cluttered. For the bathroom counters, get a pretty soap dispenser. Do this for the shampoo and hair conditioner, too, as the plastic packaging clutters the space.

