Infraprime Logistics to rollout 1,000 heavy electric trucks in India

Infraprime Logistics Technologies, a start-up in construction logistics is planning to rollout 1,000 heavy duty electric trucks in India post successful commercial run of its fleet of 55-MT electric trucks over the last one year.

ANI | Gurgaon (Haryana) | Updated: 18-11-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 12:31 IST
The flagship electric truck of the Company IPLT Rhino 5523 in operation. Image Credit: ANI

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], November 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Infraprime Logistics Technologies, a start-up in construction logistics is planning to rollout 1,000 heavy duty electric trucks in India post successful commercial run of its fleet of 55-MT electric trucks over the last one year. The commercial run demonstrated up to 60 per cent savings in operating cost over conventional diesel trucks.

The company launched Electric Truck in India in August 2019, which garnered significant attention as it pioneered industry-first air-conditioned battery pack with 600,000km warranty. The truck has a gradient of 23 per cent, significantly exceeding comparable diesel trucks - making its operation in difficult terrain much smoother.

"Our planned production is oversubscribed with a waiting time of six months. Owing to the significant demand for what we considered as a niche product, we are expanding our production capacity," said Subodh Yadav, CEO of IPLTech. The Company has raised investments from German VC fund Fundamental AG and entrepreneur-led fund Leo Capital. Notable high net worth individuals including Vellayan Subbiah (MD, Tube Investments) backed the Company in its seed round.

The Company hopes its expansion plans can contribute to the economic revival in India in the post-Coronavirus world. With 1,000 Electric trucks on the road in Delhi NCR, India's air quality will see a significant improvement. The days of fleet operators sweating over rising diesel bills would be over - the power required for charging electric truck batteries would be provided through company operated charger network.

The Company is already operating two charging stations on Delhi-Jaipur highway and a fleet of 12 Electric Trucks is already on the road. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

