Left Menu
Development News Edition

CapitaLand secures green loans of Rs 1,700 crore to develop business parks

CapitaLand on Wednesday said it has secured Rs 1,700 crore green loans from DBS Bank India and HSBC India for the development of business parks in Chennai, Gurugram and Pune.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 15:26 IST
CapitaLand secures green loans of Rs 1,700 crore to develop business parks

CapitaLand on Wednesday said it has secured Rs 1,700 crore green loans from DBS Bank India and HSBC India for the development of business parks in Chennai, Gurugram and Pune. The three green loans mark CapitaLand's first foray in sustainable finance in India, it said.

"Proceeds from the green loans will be used to finance the development of its green-certified International tech Parks in Chennai, Gurgaon and Pune," CapitaLand said in a statement. The green loans provided by DBS will be used to finance the development of Phase 1 of International Tech Park Chennai and Phase 1 of International Tech Park Gurgaon.

The Rs 650 crore green loan provided by HSBC India will be used to finance the development of International Tech Park Pune. CapitaLand India CEO, Business Parks, Vinamra Srivastava said: "CapitaLand places sustainability at the core of what we do. We integrate sustainability into every stage of our real estate life cycle, from investment to design, development and operations, garnering international recognition for our efforts in greening our business parks". Securing the first green loans in India demonstrates CapitaLand's commitment to growing its business in a responsible manner, he said.

CapitaLand Ltd is one of Asia's largest diversified real estate groups. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, it owns and manages a global portfolio worth about 133.3 billion Singapore dollar as on September 30, 2020.

CapitaLand's portfolio spans across diversified real estate classes, which includes commercial, retail; business park, industrial and logistics; integrated development, urban development; as well as lodging and residential. With a presence across more than 220 cities in over 30 countries, the group focuses on Singapore and China as its core markets. It continues to expand in markets such as India, Vietnam, Australia, Europe and the US. CapitaLand manages six listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and business trusts as well as over 20 private funds.

In India, CapitaLand has a strong presence with a portfolio of over 20 business and IT parks, industrial, lodging and logistics properties across seven cities – Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown at night lifted in Puducherry

Puducherry, Nov 18 PTI All-night lockdown from 10 pm to 6 am that was in force here for some months now in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic was lifted on Wednesday. Collector T Arun announced this through an order passed today.The revocati...

Manoharan says Lakshmi Vilas Bank has Rs 20,000 crore in deposits and Rs 17,000 crore in advances.

Manoharan says Lakshmi Vilas Bank has Rs 20,000 crore in deposits and Rs 17,000 crore in advances....

Iceland makes fifth rate cut after worst growth forecast yet

Icelands central bank on Wednesday cut its key interest rate for the fifth time this year and said it expected the economy to contract by as much as 8.5 in 2020, its worst forecast yet. Like many other countries, Iceland saw its economy pic...

Malawi police arrest pastor wanted in South Africa for fraud, money-laundering

Malawi police arrested pastor and businessman Shepard Bushiri on Wednesday after he skipped bail in South Africa and fled to his home country, law enforcement agents said. Bushiri, who describes himself as a prophet, has a big social media ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020