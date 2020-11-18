L&T bags order from Tata Steel for supply of mining equipment

Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday said it has bagged one of its major orders from Tata Steel to supply 46 units of mining equipment. "The order comprises 41 units of Komatsu HD785-7 (100-tonne dump truck), three units of Komatsu WA900-3E0 (9-cum wheel loader) and two units of Komatsu D275A-5R (410HP crawler dozer)," the company said in a statement.

The scope of order for L&T's construction and mining equipment business includes supply of equipment and full maintenance contract for 60,000 hours of equipment operation. "Komatsu's superior products and L&T's seamless support over the years paved the way for securing this prestigious order and we look forward to partnering India's largest steel producer, Tata Steel, in their growth journey," S N Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD, Larsen & Toubro, said. Twenty six of these 46 units will be deployed at Tata Steel's iron ore mines at Joda, Noamundi and Khondbond in Odisha, while 20 units of Komatsu 100-ton dump trucks will be deployed at the steel firm's West Bokaro coal mines in Jharkhand. "We are delighted to receive this prestigious order from our esteemed client, Tata Steel, for their iron ore and coal mines," Arvind K Garg, executive vice-president and head (construction and mining machinery business) at L&T, said.