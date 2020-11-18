Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greenpeace asks Dutch court to halt state aid for airline KLM

Dutch environmental groups have successfully challenged the government on climate goals in the past, notably in the "Urgenda" lawsuit which forced the government to follow through on promises to cut greenhouse emissions by 25% this year from 1990 levels. KLM currently operates at around 40-50% of its normal capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic, and last month reported a loss of 1.7 billion euros for the first nine months of the year.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 16:45 IST
Greenpeace asks Dutch court to halt state aid for airline KLM
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Greenpeace on Wednesday asked a court to block the 3.4 billion euros ($4 billion) of state aid granted to the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, arguing the government had failed to force the ailing airline to make its business more sustainable.

"Climate change is dangerous and is happening now," Greenpeace lawyer Frank Peters said at a summary hearing at the district court of The Hague. "The government has missed the chance to deal with pollution caused by aviation now."

After months of negotiations, the Dutch government in June agreed to offer KLM an aid package to keep it flying through the coronavirus crisis. The bailout terms include new environmental and noise pollution targets for KLM which were insisted upon by the Dutch parliament, as well as cost cuts.

These order KLM to cut its greenhouse gas emissions per passenger in half by 2030 relative to their 2005 levels. But Greenpeace said this will not reduce total emissions, as long as the number of passengers continues to grow.

"The state should take every opportunity to cut emissions", Peters said. "Delaying this will lead to a subsidised increase of emissions." But the government said its conditions were in line with international aviation agreements, while stricter demands could easily bring down the airline it is trying to save.

"Stricter climate demands will mean significantly higher costs and a disadvantage to competitors", the state's lawyer Karlijn Teuben said. "An order to stop the support straightaway will also hurt the company's ability to borrow money and it is difficult to see how this would not risk bankruptcy."

The court said it would decide on the demands made by Greenpeace by December 9 at the latest. Dutch environmental groups have successfully challenged the government on climate goals in the past, notably in the "Urgenda" lawsuit which forced the government to follow through on promises to cut greenhouse emissions by 25% this year from 1990 levels.

KLM currently operates at around 40-50% of its normal capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic, and last month reported a loss of 1.7 billion euros for the first nine months of the year. It has already drawn around 1 billion euros of the promised bank and government loans, while an agreement with unions on wage freezes for the next five years paved the way for the release of the remainder of the support package earlier this month. ($1 = 0.8419 euros)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

National Museum to publish 'The return of stolen cultural objects to Cambodia'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

UK insurance firm RSA agrees to USD 9.4 billion takeover offer

RSA Insurance, one of the U.K.s oldest insurance companies, agreed Wednesday to a takeover by Canadian and Danish buyers in a cash deal that values it at 7.2 billion pounds USD 9.4 billion. Canadas Intact Financial Corp. and Denmarks Tryg s...

BJP MLA detained ahead of protest march over Palghar lynching

BJP MLA Ram Kadam and some of his supporters were detained in Mumbai on Wednesday when they were planning to take out a march to Palghar over their demand for a CBI probe into the lynching of three persons there in April this year, a police...

AU-ECOSOCC, COMESA and Zambian CSOs hold discussion on peace and security initiatives

The African Unions Economic, Social and Cultural Council AU-ECOSOCC and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa COMESA are holding consultations with Civil Society Organizations CSOs in Zambia to enhance partnerships and collabora...

Zomato makes takeaway service available to restaurants at zero commission

Food delivery platform Zomato on Wednesday said the company has now made its takeaway service available to restaurant partners at zero commission, to help the industry get back to normal. Even as the food ordering business is making a stron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020