Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks hit record on vaccine bump, dollar lower for fifth straight session

A gauge of global shares hit a record for a third straight day while the dollar moved off earlier lows on Wednesday as further positive COVID-19 vaccine news helped temper concerns about rising infection rates and related economic damage.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 00:22 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks hit record on vaccine bump, dollar lower for fifth straight session
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

A gauge of global shares hit a record for a third straight day while the dollar moved off earlier lows on Wednesday as further positive COVID-19 vaccine news helped temper concerns about rising infection rates and related economic damage. On Wall Street, Pfizer shares gained 1.50% after the drugmaker said its COVID-19 vaccine was 95% effective and the company would apply for emergency U.S. authorization within days.

Pfizer's announcement came on the heels of a similar report from Moderna's on the effectiveness of its vaccine. While the three major averages held near the unchanged mark, Boeing climbed 0.47% after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ended the flight ban on the planemaker's 737 MAX jet.

Still, with many major equity indexes at or near record levels, analysts caution additional stimulus measures are needed to buttress the economy until a vaccine can be widely distributed. "What we are dealing from a virus standpoint is front and center, it is right in our faces, and the vaccine brings a level of optimism that is no doubt positive from a humanity standpoint as well as the markets," said Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Globalt in Atlanta.

"But where we go from here to when those vaccinations can actually hit the ground and be considered widespread is causing some concern." A report on U.S. homebuilding showed the housing market continues to be a bright spot even as other parts of the economy are showing signs of strain from rising coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.4 points, or 0.03%, to 29,774.95, the S&P 500 lost 0.98 points, or 0.03%, to 3,608.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.16 points, or 0.14%, to 11,916.50. After a sluggish start, European shares closed higher as vaccine optimism and a round of takeover deals helped offset concerns over fresh lockdown measures to slow the spread of the virus in the region.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.44% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.18%, touching an intraday record for a third consecutive session. While the U.S. dollar moved off its earlier lows following the housing data, the greenback was still on pace for its fifth straight decline as the Pfizer news gave investors an appetite for some risk taking.

The dollar index fell 0.153%, with the euro up 0.03% to $1.1865. The weaker dollar also helped lift the pound, along with hopes Britain will be able to secure a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union before its departure from the EU's customs union and single market in January. Sterling was last trading at $1.3287, up 0.35% on the day.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 4/32 in price to yield 0.8832%, from 0.872% late on Tuesday. The increased risk appetite on the vaccine news also helped oil prices advance, along with hopes OPEC and its allies will delay a planned increase in oil output.

U.S. crude rose 1.59% to $42.09 per barrel and Brent was at $44.61, up 1.97% on the day. Safe-haven gold, meanwhile, dropped 0.3% to $1,872.86 an ounce.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

New coronavirus cases and hospitalisations in France drop again

France reported 28,383 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down from 45,522 on Tuesday and below the nearly 36,000 of last Wednesday as pressure on the hospital system continued to ease.Health ministry data showed that the number of ...

Soccer-Ecuadorean player finds passport after internet appeal

Ecuador defender Pervis Estupinan found his lost passport on Wednesday after fans responded to an internet appeal to help him locate the missing travel document.Estupinan lost his passport on Tuesday, the day he scored a goal in Ecuadors 6-...

Leading Egyptian rights group says two members arrested

A prominent Egyptian rights group said security agents arrested a senior member of its staff on Wednesday, three days after its administrative manager was detained under charges including joining a terrorist group.The arrests come after sen...

New York City public schools to close on Thursday as COVID-19 cases rise -mayor

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday that the citys public school district, the largest in the U.S., would be closed for in-person learning starting on Thursday to ward off the increasing spread of COVID-19.New York City has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020