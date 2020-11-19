Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. agency denies exemptions for Cuba cargo relief flights -statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2020 02:56 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 02:55 IST
U.S. agency denies exemptions for Cuba cargo relief flights -statement
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Transportation Department said on Wednesday it is denying exemptions for two charter flight companies to deliver humanitarian cargo to Cuba, the latest crackdown by the Trump administration. Two U.S. companies had applied to deliver cargo flights to ship small or personal parcels containing food, medicine, hygiene and medical supplies, arguing the deliveries were humanitarian in nature.

The Transportation Department said the State Department determined the flights did not fall within exemption guidelines and said they "would not be in the foreign policy interests of the United States." The administration effective Oct. 13 suspended the authority of U.S. and foreign carriers to operate Cuban-U.S. charter flights.

One U.S. operator, Skyway, argued the flights should be permitted to address coronavirus pandemic impacts, including significant shortages of food and medical supplies for Cubans, leading residents to grow their own food and shop at government-run stores with exorbitant prices. The Transportation Department suspended private charter flights to Cuba to increase American economic pressure on the Cuban government after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sought the suspension.

"The Castro regime uses tourism and travel funds to finance its abuses and interference in Venezuela. Dictators cannot be allowed to benefit from U.S. travel," Pompeo said in August. Trump, a Republican, has clamped down on Cuba following the historic move by Democratic predecessor Barack Obama to reopen U.S.-Cuba ties.

The Trump administration tightened restrictions on U.S. travel and remittances to Cuba and sanctioned shipments of Venezuelan oil to the island. The administration also made it harder for Cubans to visit family in Florida by reducing its Havana embassy to skeletal staffing and shutting down the consular section in the wake of mysterious illnesses among its diplomats.

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden said during the campaign for the White House that he would promptly reverse policies on Cuba enacted by Trump that "have inflicted harm on the Cuban people and done nothing to advance democracy and human rights."

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Czechs pip Scotland for promotion, Russia hopes end in humiliation

Czech Republic beat neighbours Slovakia 2-0 to pip Scotland for promotion to the top tier of the Nations League on Wednesday while Russias hopes ended with a 5-0 humiliation in Serbia as Hungary went up instead. Wales also qualified, beatin...

Max Levchin's Affirm IPO filing shows revenue surge

Lending startup Affirm Holdings Inc disclosed its application for an initial public offering IPO on Wednesday, lining up for another high-profile Silicon Valley stock market debut after DoorDash and Airbnb filed to float their shares earlie...

Barack Obama memoir off to record-setting start in sales

Former President Barack Obamas A Promised Land sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be the best selling presidential memoir in modern history. The first-day sales, a record for Peng...

Post-Brexit UK announces largest military investment since Cold War

Britain has announced the biggest investment in its military since the end of the Cold War, despite the coronavirus crisis pummelling the economy, as the government seeks to define its post-Brexit role on the world stage.Prime Minister Bori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020