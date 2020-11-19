China open to idea of joining CPTPP - commerce ministry

China open to idea of joining CPTPP - commerce ministryReuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-11-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:00 IST
China is open to the idea of joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the commerce ministry said on Thursday. Gao Feng, ministry spokesman, made the comments at a news conference in Beijing.
Last week 15 Asia-Pacific economies, including China, signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), forming the world's largest free trade bloc that excludes the United States.