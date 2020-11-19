Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOCUS-COVID-19 crisis: a shot in the arm for Russian e-commerce

Wildberries said April-October orders also soared by 385% in Ingushetia in the North Caucasus, and by 239% in Buryatia, a region in eastern Siberia. The retailer, which says it has over 34 million customers, now has 13 warehouses and dozens of sorting and distribution centres across Russia which reduce delivery times in the Far East and Siberia.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 14:31 IST
FOCUS-COVID-19 crisis: a shot in the arm for Russian e-commerce

The coronavirus crisis has helped fuel a surge in online shopping in Russia that has put even the remote icy expanse of Chukotka on the e-commerce map.

The windswept region in Russia's far east, where winter temperatures can fall below minus 50 degrees Celsius (-58F), has started to boom for online retailers since the pandemic started keeping consumers at home. It's a trend playing out across Russia, spurring explosive growth for online retailers. Traditionally unable to make speedy deliveries in the world's largest country, where roads become clogged with ice and snow for months, they have invested heavily in logistics centres and delivery points.

With foreign players largely absent, Russian companies are cashing in as online shopping surges. "It's very convenient," said Alina Lunina, an English language teacher from the city of Samara who now buys clothes, books, make-up and sometimes groceries online.

She uses Russian company Wildberries, which she says delivers to collection points in two days even though Samara is more than 860 km (534 miles) from its Moscow headquarters. "There are many pick-up points in my area. It takes me five minutes to walk," she told Reuters.

The e-commerce boom is a welcome development for economists who say Russia is too reliant on oil and gas revenues, especially as retail sales, a gauge of consumer demand, plunged as lockdown measures kept people at home at the start of the pandemic - which has killed more than 34,000 people in Russia. E-commerce accounted for just 1.4% of Russia's economy in 2019, according to research firm Data Insight, compared with 2.6% in the United States and 5.1% in China.

"The Russian e-commerce market is growing significantly faster than in the United States or in the largest EU countries, thanks to the low penetration base effect," Data Insight co-founder Boris Ovchinnikov told Reuters. He put the market value in Russia for the first half of 2020 at 1.16 trillion roubles ($15.2 billion).

Analysts from market research firm Euromonitor expect annual online sales in Russia to grow by more than 40% this year to around 2.5 trillion roubles and by 10-15% a year over the next five years. FRAGMENTATION

E-commerce penetration in Russia has increased from 7% of total retail sales in 2019 to about 11% in 2020 though that is still less than in the United States, where penetration is about 19%, said Marija Milasevic at Euromonitor. The Russian market is also very fragmented.

Privately owned Wildberries leads with 15% of the market, according to Data Insight, and Ozon, which has filed for an initial public offering in the United States, has 7%. Behind them comes AliExpress Russia, a joint venture between Chinese online shopping giant Alibaba and Russian partners. Other rivals include Russian electronics firm M.Video ; Sbermarket, controlled by a joint venture between Russia's largest bank Sberbank and internet group Mail.Ru; and internet company Yandex.

Amazon has not entered Russia, where the country's size - it has 11 time zones - and its competitive IT market pose challenges. "To cover at least two major cities in Russia, the company needs to invest heavily not only in delivery but in warehousing to have enough goods to maintain the current quality level," said Sergey Belyaev of Sova Capital.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment. Wildberries, which said it attracted over 12 million new customers to its website in the first nine months of 2020 has enjoyed spectacular growth.

Orders in April-October rose 490% in Chukotka, a remote region located across the Bering Strait from Alaska where winters bring endless nights and temperatures below minus 50 degrees Celsius (-58 F). Wildberries said April-October orders also soared by 385% in Ingushetia in the North Caucasus, and by 239% in Buryatia, a region in eastern Siberia.

The retailer, which says it has over 34 million customers, now has 13 warehouses and dozens of sorting and distribution centres across Russia which reduce delivery times in the Far East and Siberia. BIG CHALLENGES

Logistics and poor infrastructure are big challenges but door-to-door couriers have boomed in big cities, with low labour costs helping companies keep prices down. Wildberries' customers can order items to try on in small sites dotted around cities. Ozon operates a network of drop-off boxes for clients to pick up packages.

Ozon said in March it was spending $300 million on logistics improvements and has opened a logistics centre in Rostov-on-Don, close to Ukraine, for same-day delivery. In April-May, Ozon recorded an 84% increase in new active buyers year-on-year, and regions outside Moscow account for over 55% of its gross merchandise value, company data showed.

As in other countries, online grocery orders have soared during the pandemic and the race is on to cut delivery times even further. Yandex last year launched a service, Yandex.Lavka, for grocery delivery in 15 minutes. This followed its success with a food delivery service, Yandex.Eda.

Yandex.Lavka has small warehouses across Moscow and uses couriers on bikes, electric bicycles or motorbikes. Its monthly orders have risen to more than 1 million from about 50,000 a year ago, the company said. Sbermaket said its orders in cities such as St Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Nizhny Novgorod were 15-17 times higher in the third quarter than in the first three months of 2020.

Sbermarket expects the e-grocery sector to keep growing fast in Russia in years to come, its chief financial officer Michael Loyko said. Online grocer Utkonos, which reported a 65% increase in sales year-on-year in the third quarter, also said demand for delivery services was likely to keep growing now that consumers have a taste for the convenience of online shopping. ($1 = 76.3200 roubles)

(Additional reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Olga Popova, Nadezhda Tsydenova and Vladimir Sadykov, Editing by Katya Golubkova and Timothy Heritage)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Schoolteacher dies in mishap

A school teacher was run over and killed by a goods train near the Daltonganj railway station, GRP said on Thursday. According to the Government Railway Police GRP, the school teacher identified as Sushma Ravani 42 was crossing the railway ...

COVID-19 hospitals can engage MBBS students in 4th, 5th years, interns

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the national capital, authorities have allowed all coronavirus facilities of the city government here to engage MBBS students in fourth and fifth years, interns and others to assist doctors on duty at a fixe...

Five killed in explosion in Bengal's plastic factory, Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for deceased's kin

Five persons were killed in an explosion at a plastic factory here in Sujapur of Malda district, police said on Thursday. West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay in a statement said that a meeting was conducted with the District Ma...

Labour opens case on pointing firearm

The Department of Employment and Labour in Gauteng has opened a case of pointing a firearm against the individual who pulled a gun on two inspectors female and male on Tuesday. According to the department, the incident took place at the Hen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020