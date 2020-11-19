Copper futures fall on weak demand

Copper futures on Thursday slipped 15 paise to Rs 542.20 per kg as participants cut down their positions amid muted demand in the domestic market

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for November delivery eased by 15 paise, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 542.20 per kg in a business turnover of 4,295 lots

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in copper prices here.