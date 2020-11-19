Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liberian court cancels referendum on presidential terms and dual citizenship

Liberia's supreme court has cancelled a national referendum scheduled for next month on constitutional changes that would reduce the length of the president's term and allow for dual citizenship, citing a procedural issue.

Reuters | Monrovia | Updated: 19-11-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 15:16 IST
Liberian court cancels referendum on presidential terms and dual citizenship
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Liberia's supreme court has canceled a national referendum scheduled for next month on constitutional changes that would reduce the length of the president's term and allow for dual citizenship, citing a procedural issue. The court said in a ruling late on Wednesday that the ballots for the Dec. 8 vote violated the law by presenting multiple referendum questions on the same sheet of paper.

There was no immediate reaction from the government, and it was not clear if another referendum would be organised. The proposed constitutional changes include reducing the length of terms for the president and national representatives from six years to five and for senators from nine years to seven and allowing dual citizenship, which was banned in 1973.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Centre rushes high-level teams to 4 states to strengthen surveillance, testing

The Centre has rushed high-level teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur where they will visit districts reporting high number of COVID-19 cases and support the states efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testin...

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

A key battleground state in the 2020 presidential election is expected on Thursday to affirm Democrat Joe Bidens victory over President Donald Trump, which would deal yet another setback to Trumps scattershot efforts to hold on to power. -A...

Former Sri Lanka bowler Zoysa found guilty of three offences under ICC anti-corruption code

Former Sri Lankan cricketer and coach Nuwan Zoysa has been found guilty of three offences under the International Cricket Council ICC Anti-Corruption Code following a hearing by an independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal. Zoysa was charged und...

Microsoft partners Social Alpha to accelerate growth of healthtech startups in India

Tech giant Microsofton Thursday said it has partnered with startup incubator Social Alpha and launched a programme for health-tech startups to help them scale with advanced technology and joint go-to-market support. The COVID-19 pandemic ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020