FeedingBillions enters Mumbai, aims to feed 1 mn meals annually by 2022

Food tech company FeedingBillions on Thursday said it is planning to serve one million meals annually in Mumbai by 2022, through its contract catering brand Feastly. Feastly, which has now entered Mumbai, is currently serving at six locations in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan along with metropolitan cities of Delhi-NCR, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2017, Feastly provides meal solutions for employees of several Fortune 500 companies on a daily basis and has served more than three million meals so far. In Mumbai, Feastly targets to dish out one million meals annually in the city by 2022, it added.

"In Mumbai, we aim to capture the contract catering domestic market and provide healthy menus with a focus on delivering an excellent experience for all of our guests," Feastly by FeedingBillions founder and CEO Sarthak Gahlaut said. He added that through Feastly's smart meal solutions, the firm is targeting big industrial canteens or mess management platforms in the city in the coming months.

The contract catering brand has a modular commercial kitchen located in Delhi-NCR, providing services in sectors such as corporate and education industry. PTI SM HRS.