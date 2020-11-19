Vedanta shares rises over 3 per cent

Shares of Vedanta on Thursday jumped over three per cent, a day after the company said it has put in a preliminary expression of interest for buying the government's stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL). On the NSE, the company's shares rose 3.21 per cent to close at Rs 112.40. The scrip had reached an intra-day high of Rs 116.85 on the bourse.

"Vedanta's EoI for BPCL is to evaluate potential synergies with our existing oil and gas business," the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The government is selling its entire 52.98 per cent stake in India's second largest fuel retailer.