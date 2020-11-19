Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power firms in bad shape, Raut says, blames BJP for `mess'

Speaking to reporters, Raut also said that he had sent several proposals to the state finance department seeking help, but "nothing happened". On the other hand, the BJP-led Union government was acting like a "money-lender", he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 17:45 IST
Power firms in bad shape, Raut says, blames BJP for `mess'

Facing growing demand to waive `high' electricity bills, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Thursday said the state power firms are making huge losses, and it was a "mess" created by the previous BJP regime. Speaking to reporters, Raut also said that he had sent several proposals to the state finance department seeking help, but "nothing happened".

On the other hand, the BJP-led Union government was acting like a "money-lender", he said. Raut, a Congress leader, is under fire from opposition BJP and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) over his statement that consumers will have to make full payment of electricity bills.

With several consumers complaining of inflated bills, BJP MP Raksha Khadse on Wednesday threatened of launching an agitation if no waiver was granted, while the MNS asked people not to pay bills. "When we sought financial assistance from the Union government as many people cannot pay electricity bills, we were offered a Rs 80,000 crore loan with interest rate of 10.11 per cent," Raut said.

"The loan would come from nationalised banks, which generally charge interest rate of six to seven per cent. It means the Centre is acting like a money lender," he said. "I had personally asked the Centre to provide a Rs 10,000 crore subsidy to the state government the way it has helped other states. The demand was rejected," he alleged.

When asked why the state finance department -- which is under NCP minister -- is not helping out, Raut said, "Power companies are already making losses. My department sent eight proposals to the state finance department from time to time, but nothing happened. "They must be doing some balancing act while allocating funds," he said, when asked why departments held by the Shiv Sena seem to be having no problem getting funds.

The state government has been incurring a monthly revenue loss of Rs 7,500 crore during lockdown, Raut said. During 2014-19, the arrears of power companies were Rs 20,735 crore, which ballooned to Rs 59,832 crore in March 2020, he said, adding that by the end of October 2020, the arrears have increased Rs 67,864 crore.

"It clearly means we have inherited the mess created by the BJP government when bills were not paid in time," Raut alleged. On Wednesday, Raksha Khadse warned of an agitation if electricity bills were not waived after Raut stated that it was not possible for the government to offer any relaxation.

Raksha, whose father-in-law Eknath Khadse recently quit the BJP and joined the NCP, alleged that the Sena-NCP- Congress government was going back on its promise to give relief to consumers..

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Next 30 years even more exciting for tech sector: Kris Gopalakrishnan

The next 30 years are going to be even more exciting for the tech sector, information technology industry veteran S Kris Gopalakrishnan said on Thursday forecasting increased outsourcing business. In spite of the Covid crisis, the IT indust...

Registration of construction workers to be done through doorstep delivery: Sisodia

Registration of construction workers for availing benefits under various Delhi government schemes will now be done through doorstep delivery, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on ThursdayIt has now been decided that registratio...

Ola to introduce e-scooter by Jan next year: Sources

Ride-hailing major Ola is foraying into electric scooter manufacturing and plans to hit the market with its first vehicle in January next year, sources said. The electric scooter, initially manufactured at a facility in the Netherlands, wil...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks ease further from highs, oil dips on COVID-19 count

World stocks eased for the third day in a row and oil fell on Thursday, with Wall Street also eyeing a weaker open, as widening COVID-19 restrictions weighed on market sentiment. Positive news about possible vaccines had helped push the MSC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020