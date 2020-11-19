Left Menu
IL&FS subsidiary IFIN to sell external corporate loan book of Rs 5,000 cr

As of March 31, 2019, the non-banking finance company's asset under management stood at Rs 18,000 crore which includes external, internal loans and internal investments.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 18:27 IST
IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN), a wholly-owned subsidiary of IL&FS, is looking to sell its external corporate loan book worth close to Rs 5,000 crore, according to a source.     The process, aimed at reducing the overall debt of IL&FS, will be launched this week, the source said. As of March 31, 2019, the non-banking finance company's asset under management stood at Rs 18,000 crore which includes external, internal loans and internal investments. The company is yet to declare its results for 2019-20.

“Entire external corporate loans of IFIN of around Rs 5,000 crore will be auctioned through the bid process. The sale of the loans would be on cash consideration,” the source said. The company's external corporate loan book includes loans to over 70 companies that have become non-performing assets, he added.

When contacted, IL&FS spokesperson said, “The company is launching a public process this week to invite bids for the sale of IFIN external corporate loan book.”    According to the annual report of IFIN for 2018-19, it had a net loss of Rs 13,272 crore as compared to a net profit of Rs 9.5 crore in 2017-18.     Its total borrowing as at end-March 2019 from various avenues (debt securities, bank loans, commercial paper, inter-corporate deposits) stood at Rs 14,916 crore. Last month, the debt laden IL&FS Group had said it was able to address debt of just around Rs 1,460 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21 as against an earlier estimate of around Rs 8,800 crore during the period.     It said the Rs 7,300 crore shortfall in September quarter target has been rolled over for resolution in subsequent quarters.

The group, however, maintained its earlier estimates of addressing more than 50 per cent of the overall debt of over Rs 99,000 crore as of October 2018, by the end of 2020-21..

