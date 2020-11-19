Left Menu
Sterling slips versus dollar and euro in cautious markets

But a media report that EU leaders will demand the European Commission publish its plans for what will happen if there is no deal was cited by some analysts as a reason for caution. "Sentiment remains confident with regards to a Brexit deal of some form being put together," said Neil Jones, head of FX sales for financial institutions at Mizuho, noting that the pound remains near recent highs against the dollar and euro.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 18:43 IST
The pound fell on Thursday against a rebounding dollar in generally cautious global markets, while sterling traders waited for hints about the likelihood of the UK and European Union reaching a post-Brexit trade deal before the Dec. 31 deadline.

Britain left the EU in January and both sides are in talks to agree a future trading relationship after Britain loses access to the customs union and single market in 2021. Investors had become more optimistic about the chance of a deal in recent days, with the pound gaining against the dollar for four days running. But a media report that EU leaders will demand the European Commission publish its plans for what will happen if there is no deal was cited by some analysts as a reason for caution.

"Sentiment remains confident with regards to a Brexit deal of some form being put together,” said Neil Jones, head of FX sales for financial institutions at Mizuho, noting that the pound remains near recent highs against the dollar and euro. "Why it’s come off today is probably more a function of a little bit of risk aversion in the stock markets," he said. "That appears to be a function of the latest COVID numbers, and what that’s done for FX is put some of the safe haven U.S. dollar demand back into play."

At 1249 GMT, the pound was down 0.2% versus the dollar, at $1.3237. Versus the euro, it was down around 0.1% at 89.41 pence per euro. Jones said that expectations for a deal have grown to around 80-85%, meaning that there will be a market shock if there is not one.

Britain's trade minister, Liz Truss, said that Britain is determined to reach a trade deal with Canada before the end of the year, after Bloomberg News reported it could be signed as early as Thursday. EU leaders will meet on a video call later on Thursday to discuss the COVID crisis, which analysts said could include talk about the region's recovery fund and put pressure on the euro.

MUFG strategist Lee Hardman said the options market and positioning data suggest little Brexit risk premium is priced into the pound, with a deal expected early next week or in the first week of December. "There is likely to be a much larger pound move to the downside if both sides fail to reach a deal (-5% to -10%), while we expect a modest move to the upside for the pound if a deal is finalized (+1% to +4%)," he said.

