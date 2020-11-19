Left Menu
Development News Edition

DGGI arrests Nashik builder for fraudulent input tax credit of Rs 4.86 cr

The DGGI had received information that the builder was availing fraudulent input tax credit on fake invoices issued by non-existent entities and was utilising this fake credit for discharging its outward GST liabilities, the statement added. It said that during the searches, it was observed that the builder had cancelled its earlier registration and had obtained a new registration under a different management in order to avoid detection.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-11-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 20:58 IST
DGGI arrests Nashik builder for fraudulent input tax credit of Rs 4.86 cr

Officials of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) have arrested a builder from Maharashtra's Nashik in an ongoing investigation into the availment of fraudulent input tax credit of Rs 4.86 crore on fake invoices, according to an official statement. The DGGI had received information that the builder was availing fraudulent input tax credit on fake invoices issued by non-existent entities and was utilising this fake credit for discharging its outward GST liabilities, the statement added.

It said that during the searches, it was observed that the builder had cancelled its earlier registration and had obtained a new registration under a different management in order to avoid detection. However, with the help of online data mining tools, the entire details of the cancelled registration were obtained and the availment of fraudulent credit was confirmed.

"It was observed that the builder had availed a fraudulent input tax credit of Rs 4.86 crore on the basis of invoices issued by certain entities in West Bengal, which were non-existent and had not supplied any goods or services to the builder," it said. The statement added that when confronted with the facts, the availment of fraudulent input tax credit on paper transactions was admitted by the builder during interrogation.

It further said the builder was thereafter arrested by the officials of DGGI, Nashik Regional Unit. "The entire amount is expected to be recovered soon and an amount of Rs 25 lakh have already been paid by the builder so far," it said.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Disturbed with manner in which HC “casually released” man on bail, says SC

The Supreme Court has set aside the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to a man in connection with a rape case, saying it is disturbed with the manner in which he was casually released. The apex court said that the high court, in i...

Mini-bus catches fire on Kolkata's Howrah Bridge

A mini bus caught fire on Howrah Bridge on Thursday afternoon, disrupting vehicular movement along one flank for some time, police said. The driver of the bus, plying on the Harinavi-Howrah station route, spotted flames in his cabin around ...

Delhi govt inks pact with UNICEF-led initiative to empower youth with skills, job opportunities

The Delhi governments Dialogue and Development Commission and a UNICEF-initiated multi-stakeholder global platform inked a pact on Thursday to work together to empower the youth with skills and job opportunities, starting with the strengthe...

Delhi's air quality poor as farm fire share increase again

Delhis air quality was recorded in the poor category on Thursday as the share of stubble burning in the citys pollution increased to 20 per cent. Government agencies said the air quality may dip to the very poor category on Friday and impro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020