Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU leaders to continue talks on budget with Hungary, Poland - Merkel

European Union leaders will continue to discuss the bloc's 1.8 trillion euro ($2.14 trillion) plan to recover from the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been vetoed by Poland and Hungary, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. "This (veto) means ...we have to continue talking with Hungary and Poland," she added. ($1 = 0.8420 euros)

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-11-2020 01:53 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 01:53 IST
EU leaders to continue talks on budget with Hungary, Poland - Merkel

European Union leaders will continue to discuss the bloc's 1.8 trillion euro ($2.14 trillion) plan to recover from the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been vetoed by Poland and Hungary, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. Hungary and Poland blocked the EU's 2021-2027 budget and recovery plan on Monday because access to the funds would be conditional upon respecting the rule of law.

"There is consensus on the EU budget, but not on the rule of law mechanism," Merkel told journalists after a meeting with EU leaders late on Thursday. "This (veto) means ...we have to continue talking with Hungary and Poland," she added.

($1 = 0.8420 euros)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's vaccine team will not brief Biden administration -U.S senators

Officials from President Donald Trumps vaccine distribution effort have not briefed anyone on President-elect Joe Bidens transition team, and have no plans to do so, Democratic U.S. senators said after a White House call on Thursday. Just o...

Heartbreaking stories from refugees fleeing Ethiopia violence: senior UN official

Many of the refugees left behind children, and parents. They did not have time to assemble their families and leave together, said Babacar Ciss, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan. They arrived at the camps after having...

Odd News Roundup: Santa candles get masked up in Greece in COVID-19 surge; Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about Viagra and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about ViagraDirector Spike Lee, best known for making movies about the experience of being Black in America, is switching course with a musi...

Entertainment News Roundup: Michael B. Jordan named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive' ; Matthew McConaughey toys with possible Texas governor run and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Something old, something new Gucci revives classics to regain edgeGucci is revisiting 1960s handbags and other classics in its latest collection, mixing them with up-to-the-minute ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020