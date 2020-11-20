IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Egypt upon first review of $5.2 bln financing

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Egypt upon first review of $5.2 bln financingReuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 11:35 IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt after the first review of a $5.2 billion financing.
Upon the approval of the executive board, a $1.6 billion tranche will be disbursed, the statement said. "The Egyptian economy performed better than expected despite the pandemic," the IMF statement said.
