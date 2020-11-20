Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic-driven reform agenda can raise India's medium-term growth, says Fitch

It said raising medium-term growth rates under these circumstances will require reforms to support investment and boost productivity and it will take time to assess whether the reforms are implemented effectively. "Fitch Ratings believes that the revival of the central government's reform agenda in response to the coronavirus pandemic shock has the potential to raise India's medium-term growth rate.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 13:17 IST
Pandemic-driven reform agenda can raise India's medium-term growth, says Fitch
Representative image

Fitch Ratings on Friday said the revival of the government's reform agenda in response to the coronavirus pandemic shock has the potential to raise India's medium-term growth rate. It said raising medium-term growth rates under these circumstances will require reforms to support investment and boost productivity and it will take time to assess whether the reforms are implemented effectively.

"Fitch Ratings believes that the revival of the central government's reform agenda in response to the coronavirus pandemic shock has the potential to raise India's medium-term growth rate. "Nevertheless, there are also downside pressures to growth and it will take time to assess whether the reforms are implemented effectively," the agency said in a statement.

According to Fitch, the pandemic will slow medium-term growth, as damaged corporate balance sheets are expected to dampen investment for years. "Renewed asset-quality challenges in banks and generally fragile liquidity for non-bank financial companies could also constrain growth prospects and jeopardise the stability of the medium-term government debt/GDP trajectory," it said.

Raising medium-term growth rates under these circumstances will require reforms to support investment and boost productivity, Fitch said, adding it expects the government to remain generally reform-minded over the next few years. For the current fiscal, Fitch Ratings has projected a 10.5 per cent contraction in Indian economy.

Several reforms passed by Parliament since the pandemic set in, could lift medium-term growth prospects, including the agricultural reforms to give farmers more flexibility over where to sell their produce, it said. Stripping out middle men, as the reform allows, could improve farmer incomes while reducing consumer prices.

Nevertheless, implementation risks are significant. For example, segments of the farm lobby have protested the reform, apparently over fears that it could result in the abolition of minimum support prices, although the government says this will not happen, Fitch said. Parliament has also passed labour reforms. Their intent, among other things, is to improve worker access to social security notably in the large unorganised sector, strengthen occupational safety requirements, speed up the resolution of labour disputes and ease migrant workers' ability to move between states.

In addition, employers will now only need prior state government approval for redundancies if they have over 300 workers, up from 100 previously, and state governments may raise this threshold. "These changes could support formalisation of India's labour market and improve its flexibility, with positive efficiency gains, but our assumption is that in practice their impact will be modest," it added.

The government also intends to privatise some state-owned enterprises, of which more than 200 are owned by the central government and 800 by state governments. A wide-ranging privatisation push could be transformative, it said. Fitch said the process of reforms in India remains especially complex and implementation at times has proven difficult.

In recent years, the government has opened more sectors to FDI, but also raised international trade barriers and withdrawn from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership before its recent agreement was secured. Meanwhile, two landmark reforms from the government's previous term faced set-backs recently due to the pandemic. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has been suspended temporarily in line with forbearance regulations for banks, while a decline in inflows from the Goods and Services Tax will make it more challenging to divide these revenues among the centre and the states, Fitch said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-New sponsor found for African cycling team

Swiss cycling wear maker ASSOS will be the new sponsor of Africas only team on the UCI WorldTour, whose participation was threatened by the end of a previous commercial deal, it was announced on Friday. The team, whose principal South Afric...

Hawks arrests nine suspects on Nelson Mandela Bay fraud

The Hawks Serious Corruption Offences team has arrested nine suspects on multiple charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering exceeding R56.4 million actual loss, of a potential R200 million. The suspects, aged between 30 and 65, are ...

Home appliance giant Midea inks global partnership with Mumbai city football club

NEW DELHI, Nov. 20, 2020 PRNewswire -- Midea, one of the worlds leading home appliances and air-treatment companies announced a new global partnership with Mumbai City FC. Midea becomes the Clubs official Home Appliances, White Goods HVAC ...

Gradual reduction in new cases, positivity rate points at decreasing COVID spread in Delhi: Jain

The gradual reduction in the number of new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate is a clear indicator that the spread of the virus is decreasing in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday. The minister ann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020