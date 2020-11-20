Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yoga Bar Launches an Exotic Range of All-Natural Nut Butters

Yoga Bar, India's leading Healthy Foods brand, announced on November 20, 2020, the launch of its latest range of Nut Butters.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-11-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 16:15 IST
Yoga Bar Launches an Exotic Range of All-Natural Nut Butters
Yoga Bar's exotic range of 100 per cent natural nut butters. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yoga Bar, India's leading Healthy Foods brand, announced on November 20, 2020, the launch of its latest range of Nut Butters. A market leader in the energy bar segment, Yoga Bar, recently entered the Muesli category, and gained a considerable market share from the likes of Kelloggs.

In the last six months, Yoga Bar has focused on creating healthier snacking alternatives in the nut butter category. The company has launched a complete range of nut butters, (including a dark chocolate peanut butter) as healthy alternatives to the regular sugar-filled bread spreads you typically see on the supermarket shelves. These nut butters are made with non-GMO, premium nuts that are slow-roasted and low ground. The entire process is done in small batches which removes the need of adding edible oils or emulsifiers and stabilizers. In keeping with the brand's ethos, all their products are clean - 100 per cent natural, free from preservatives or artificial additives and flavouring, while being high on protein fibre and micronutrients.

Yoga Bar, based out of Bangalore, was Founded in 2014 by sisters Anindita & Suhasini Sampath. The Yoga Bar journey started in the US when Suhasini was there in the middle of an exchange program at Wharton, while Anindita worked at E&Y.In the States, they had energy bars as a snack almost regularly - and when back in India, they recognized a market-gap as they'd never found any truly healthy or clean options here. In the last 5 years, Yoga Bars has evolved into a market leader in the energy bars and muesli segment, which was launched in late 2019. Today, Yoga Bars is one of the most recognised health food brands in the country.

Yoga Bar products are available across over 8000 stores in most major cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad etc. "And we plan to be present in 50k stores in the next three years," added Suhasini The company's latest range of nut butters includes - 100 per cent Pure Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate Almond Butter, Hazelnut Almond Butter, 100 per cent Almond Butter and 100 per cent Cashew Butter.

According to the Founders, "Yoga Bar was started to bring a shift towards healthier products, better ingredients and honest labels. India's consumption of protein is low - and for too long now, the market is inundated with products that claim to be healthy but are really not. We are here to change that." Today, Yoga Bars is backed by VCs and institutional investors like SAIF partners and Fireside Ventures. And while they are profitable on unit economics since Day one, the path to overall profitability, the founding team says, is visible within the next year. In the long run, Yoga Bar plans to position itself as the leader in the Breakfast category with Oats and Granola as the next focus sectors.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

National telemedicine initiative eSanjeevani completes 8 lakh consultations

The national telemedicine initiative eSanjeevani has completed eight lakh consultations, the Union Health ministry said on Friday. The top ten states which have registered the highest consultations through eSanjeevani and eSanjeevani OPD pl...

ADB approves $50m loan to strengthen delivery of public services in West Bengal

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved a 50 million policy-based loan to improve operational efficiencies and resource planning and management in Indias eastern state of West Bengal.The loan will support the integration of financial an...

Route Mobile appoints Sandipkumar Gupta as chairman

Communication service provider Route Mobile on Friday said it has appointed companys co-founder Sandipkumar Gupta as the chairman with effect from November 19. Besides, Arun Gupta has been named as the additional director non-executive ind...

Soccer-English soccer chiefs accused of 'lack of leadership' by parliamentary committee

English soccer authorities EFL have shown a lack of leadership in failing to reach a deal to safeguard clubs facing financial problems amid the COVID-19 crisis, a cross-party British parliamentary committee said on Friday. In a letter addre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020