Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU plans tight car CO2 limits under green finance rules

The limits are lower than current EU targets for new cars - an average of 95g CO2/km - which carmakers must meet to avoid paying fines. Industry lobby group the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association said the green finance rules could leave carmakers struggling to raise funds needed to clean up their fleets.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 18:17 IST
EU plans tight car CO2 limits under green finance rules

Car manufacturers will need to meet tight emissions limits for their activities to be classed as a sustainable investment under proposed European Union rules, which the auto industry said could undermine investment in the sector's green transition.

Under green finance rules that kick in at the end of 2021, the EU will define which investments can be marketed as "sustainable" based on criteria that they make a "substantial contribution" to tackling or adapting to climate change. The EU aims to force providers of financial products to disclose which investments meet these criteria to avoid "greenwashing", or presenting a product as environmentally friendly even when it falls short, and steer private investment into low-carbon projects.

The European Commission published proposals for the rules on Friday, opening them to public feedback before finalising them this year. Under the rules, car manufacturing would only count as a "sustainable" investment for vehicles that emit less than 50g of CO2 per km. This would apply to passenger vehicles and freight vehicles that weigh less than 3.5 tonnes.

From 2026, only zero-emissions vehicles in these categories would be classed as a sustainable, meaning hybrid vehicles would lose their "green" label. The limits are lower than current EU targets for new cars - an average of 95g CO2/km - which carmakers must meet to avoid paying fines.

Industry lobby group the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association said the green finance rules could leave carmakers struggling to raise funds needed to clean up their fleets. "The automotive sector is worried that the regulation might instead deter investors at the very time when it needs additional funding to transition towards cleaner solutions," a spokesperson for the group said.

Europe's CO2 emissions from transport are higher than they were in 1990. This trend needs to change for the EU to meet its economy-wide target to have net zero emissions by 2050. Transport produces roughly 30% of total EU CO2 emissions, with about three quarters coming from road transport.

Carmakers in Europe are adding zero-emission vehicles to their model lineups. Peugeot maker PSA Group's Chief Executive Carlos Tavares has said the company will no longer invest in internal combustion engines. Zero-emission battery-electric car sales jumped 71.2% in the first three quarters of 2020 in the EU, but still only made up 4% of new vehicle sales.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia's Tigray forces rocket neighbouring region; UN plans for 200,000 refugees

Rebel forces from Ethiopias Tigray region fired rockets on Friday at the distant capital of the neighbouring Amhara region, Amhara authorities said, raising worries the conflict could spill into a wider war. Two weeks into the conflict, the...

Security forces detect IED in J-K's Kulgam

Security forces on Friday detected and later diffused an improvised explosive device IED in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. An IED fitted in a pipe was detected near a local mosque at Shurat in the south Kashmirs Kulgam...

Hero CoLabs to roll out various initiatives

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it will roll out initiatives across the year focusing on various aspects of business operations on its collaborative platform Hero CoLabs, after enhancing it into a crowd-sourcing plat...

Patriarch of Serbian Orthodox Church dies of COVID-19

Patriarch Irinej, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, has died after contracting COVID-19, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday.Church bells tolled in Belgrade and many people flocked to the capitals main St Sava cathedral to mark...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020