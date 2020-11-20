Left Menu
Hero CoLabs to roll out various initiatives

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it will roll out initiatives across the year focusing on various aspects of business operations on its 'collaborative' platform – Hero CoLabs, after enhancing it into a crowd-sourcing platform.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 18:28 IST
Representative image

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it will roll out initiatives across the year focusing on various aspects of business operations on its 'collaborative' platform – Hero CoLabs, after enhancing it into a crowd-sourcing platform. In April this year, the company had launched 'Hero CoLabs – The Design Challenge' which received over 10,000 registrations.

"...the platform will now roll out initiatives across the year, focusing on various aspects of business operations. These will be open to participants across Hero MotoCorp's global markets, in addition to India," the company said in a statement. Hero MotoCorp said it has "enhanced its marquee 'collaborative' platform – Hero CoLabs – into a crowd-sourcing platform".

Commenting on the development, Hero MotoCorp Head of Strategy Malo Le Masson said, "Hero CoLabs is an exciting crowd-sourcing platform, which allows individuals to showcase their skills. This initiative is based on one of the pillars of our Mission - Collaborate." With this platform, the company is providing a stage for creative minds to translate their vision into reality. This is a platform that brings solutions to customers from customers, he added. To start the new phase, the company said it is launching 'The App Challenge', giving platform to "budding programmers, developers, students, fans, and professionals to showcase their technical skills, creativity and designing ability." As part of the challenge, participants will be required to re-design the UI/UX (user interface and user experience) of the Hero Customer App. They will also be required to recommend features to increase engagement on the app. The participants will be judged on two criteria - Interface design and the ease-of-access of existing and new features, the company said.

The deadline for entry for the challenge is December 1, 2020, and the grand prize for the top three entries from India and across the globe will be the Hero Xtreme 160R motorcycle, it added..

