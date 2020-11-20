Left Menu
Development News Edition

Forex reserves surge USD 4.277 bn to record high of USD 572.771 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves swelled by USD 4.277 billion to a lifetime high of USD 572.771 billion in the week ended November 13, RBI data showed on Friday. The country's reserve position with the IMF dipped by USD 15 million to USD 4.661 billion during the reporting week.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:29 IST
Forex reserves surge USD 4.277 bn to record high of USD 572.771 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves swelled by USD 4.277 billion to a lifetime high of USD 572.771 billion in the week ended November 13, RBI data showed on Friday. In the previous week ended November 6, the reserves had risen by a massive USD 7.779 billion to USD 568.494 billion. In the reporting week, the jump in reserves was on account of an increase in foreign current assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves. FCAs climbed by USD 5.526 billion to USD 530.268 billion, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly data showed. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. The gold reserves declined by USD 1.233 billion in the reporting week to USD 36.354 billion, as per the data.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remained unchanged at USD 1.488 billion. The country's reserve position with the IMF dipped by USD 15 million to USD 4.661 billion during the reporting week.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP govt to levy Road fee to mop up Rs 100 cr in first phase

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to levy Road Fee to earn a revenue of about Rs 100 crore in the first step, following the Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra models. Transport, Roads and Buildings Department Principal Secretary M T Kri...

India losing USD 10.3 bn in taxes per year due to tax abuse by MNCs, evasion by individuals: Report

India is losing over USD 10.3 billion about Rs 75,000 crore in taxes every year owing to global tax abuse by MNCs and evasion by private individuals, a report said on Friday. The State of Tax Justice report said globally countries are los...

Trifurcation of capital in AP is not acceptable, will fight with ruling YSRC: APCC president Sailajanath

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Sake Sailajanath on Friday stated that the trifurcation of capital is not acceptable to Congress and the party will fight against the ruling Jaganmohan Reddy- led government and will take the agit...

Gujarat imposes night curfew in three more cities from Saturday amid COVID-19 surge

In a bid to stem COVID-19 spread in the state, the Gujarat government on Friday said a night curfew will be imposed in Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara, between 9 pm and 6 am daily, starting from November 21. Curfew to be imposed in Rajkot, Sura...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020