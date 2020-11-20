Left Menu
Development News Edition

By 2021, freight trains can ply on 40% of freight corridor: DFCCIL

Officials said that with the completion of the Dadri to Rewari section of the DFC, the 'Roll-on Roll-off (Ro-Ro)' services of the railways can begin, leading to drastic reduction in pollution in Delhi-NCR. Under the service, loaded trucks can be moved on flat rakes to avoid congestion on roads. The 1,115-km East Coast Corridor will be from Kharagpur in West Bengal to Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh; and the 975-km North-South Sub-Corridor will connect Vijayawada-Nagpur-Itarsi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:32 IST
By 2021, freight trains can ply on 40% of freight corridor: DFCCIL
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Freight trains will be running on 40 per cent of the dedicated freight corridor by next year, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) said in a statement on Friday. The dedicated freight corridor (DFC) is one of the largest railway infrastructure project undertaken by the government at an overall cost is Rs 81,459 crore.

The DFC has a western corridor of 1,504 kms from J N Port in Mumbai to Dadri in Uttar Pradesh and an eastern corridor of 1,856 kms from Sahnewal near Ludhiana in Punjab to Dankuni in West Bengal. "Forty per cent of the DFC route km is slated for completion in FY 2020-2021. From Kanpur, Khurja, Dadri, Rewari, Ajmer, Palanpur to Gujarat ports will be connected by December 2021," DFCCIL managing director R N Singh said.

"This will boost the industrial scenario of this region. Most of the sections will be commissioned by March 2022 and the remaining whole eastern and western corridors will be commissioned by June 2022," Singh said. Officials said that with the completion of the Dadri to Rewari section of the DFC, the 'Roll-on Roll-off (Ro-Ro)' services of the railways can begin, leading to drastic reduction in pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Under the service, loaded trucks can be moved on flat rakes to avoid congestion on roads. The 'Ro-Ro' service aims at reducing carbon emission and congestion on roads of the National Capital Region (NCR) as about 66,000 trucks pass through Delhi and its adjoining areas in a day, they said.

The Railways has three more corridors in the pipeline and the surveys for these will be completed by 2021, the statement said. These DFCs are the East Coast Corridor, the East-West Corridor and the North-South Sub-Corridor.

These corridors are slated to be completed by 2030, the officials said. The 1,115-km East Coast Corridor will be from Kharagpur in West Bengal to Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh; and the 975-km North-South Sub-Corridor will connect Vijayawada-Nagpur-Itarsi. The East-West corridor comprises 1,673 km of route connecting Bhusaval-Nagpur-Kharagpur-Dankuni and 195-km of route connecting Rajkharswan-Kalipahari-Andal.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP govt to levy Road fee to mop up Rs 100 cr in first phase

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to levy Road Fee to earn a revenue of about Rs 100 crore in the first step, following the Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra models. Transport, Roads and Buildings Department Principal Secretary M T Kri...

India losing USD 10.3 bn in taxes per year due to tax abuse by MNCs, evasion by individuals: Report

India is losing over USD 10.3 billion about Rs 75,000 crore in taxes every year owing to global tax abuse by MNCs and evasion by private individuals, a report said on Friday. The State of Tax Justice report said globally countries are los...

Trifurcation of capital in AP is not acceptable, will fight with ruling YSRC: APCC president Sailajanath

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Sake Sailajanath on Friday stated that the trifurcation of capital is not acceptable to Congress and the party will fight against the ruling Jaganmohan Reddy- led government and will take the agit...

Gujarat imposes night curfew in three more cities from Saturday amid COVID-19 surge

In a bid to stem COVID-19 spread in the state, the Gujarat government on Friday said a night curfew will be imposed in Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara, between 9 pm and 6 am daily, starting from November 21. Curfew to be imposed in Rajkot, Sura...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020