Milma cautions consumers against pvt dairies faking its packet design

The cautionary note is being issued on coming to notice such unfair attempts being made by some private dairy enterprises as a short-cut to gain entry into the market. "However, best they try to imitate our external features, no one will be able to match the quality of Milmas milk and other products," Milma Chairman P A Balan Master said.

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 21-11-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 10:59 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 21 (PTI)Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), popularly known as Milma, has cautioned people against being duped by some private dairies, marketing their products by imitating the packet design of Milma's premium brand milk and milk products. The cautionary note is being issued on coming to notice such unfair attempts being made by some private dairy enterprises as a short-cut to gain entry into the market.

"However, best they try to imitate our external features, no one will be able to match the quality of Milmas milk and other products," Milma Chairman P A Balan Master said. Milma sources milk from over 900,000 dairy farmers across the state, and it strictly adheres to all food safety parameters before supplying its products to consumers.

Its various brands of milk rich in vitamin A and D, are pasteurized in plants that deploy the world-class technology, an official statement said here. The farmer gets 82 paise of each rupee that a consumer spends to buy Milma milk.

No other dairy business can match this unflinching commitment of Milma to dairy farmers, Balan said. It is also important to note that milk and milk products that do not comply with the prescribed quality safeguards can lead to serious health issues, he added.

