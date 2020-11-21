Muzaffarnagar administration starts checking passenger buses coming from Delhi

Amid the surge of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the Muzaffarnagar district administration has begun checking passenger buses origination from the national capital and headed to various places in the district or even passing through it. During the ongoing checks of buses, three persons coming from Delhi tested Covid-19 positive in the last two days, an official said on Saturday.

The three Delhi residents tested positive for the infection following checking of 98 passengers from 31 buses in last two days, he said. Only buses and no private vehicles originating from Delhi are being checked as of now at the Muzaffarnagar district's border, said the official.

The drive has been launched as part of the preventive measure to shield the district from a further spike in Covid cases, which has already seen a significant rise. A total of 41 Muzaffarnagar residents had tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Friday while an elderly person succumbed to the disease.

It took the total number of active cases to 333 in the district, while 86 people have died of the disease.