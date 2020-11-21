TDI Infratech to invest Rs 100 cr to build commercial project in Mohali

Realty firm TDI Infratech Ltd on Saturday said it will invest Rs 100 crore to develop a commercial project in Mohali. Spread over 1.38 acres, the commercial project will have a total built-up area of 1.5 lakh sq ft and will be delivered by December 2022, the Delhi-based company said in a statement.

The project will have space for retail, food and entertainment. It is part of TDI Smart City Mohali. Vimal Monga, vice-president of sales and leasing (commercial) at TDI Infratech, said this will be completely a lease model project.

The firm's major projects include TDI City Kundli, TDI City Panipat and TDI Smart City Mohali.