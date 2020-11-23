Left Menu
African Energy Chamber to host Power Breakfast in Malabo

The event will gather all of the Chamber’s partners and industry stakeholders in Equatorial Guinea as the market embarks on a path to recovery in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malabo | Updated: 23-11-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 14:37 IST
Participants will notably seek ways to work together on ensuring a strong recovery in 2021 and addressing key concerns that continue to affect investments into the region, notably when it comes to regulatory frameworks. Image Credit: Pixabay

To mark the launch of the latest African Energy Outlook 2021, the African Energy Chamber (EnergyChamber.org) will be hosting a Power Breakfast in Malabo on Wednesday, November 25th. The event will gather all of the Chamber's partners and industry stakeholders in Equatorial Guinea as the market embarks on a path to recovery in 2021.

The event will be opened by H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea, and will benefit from the presence of leading participants such as Antonio Oburu Ondó, Director General of national oil company GEPetrol, and Leoncio Amada NZE, CEO of APEX Industries and President for the CEMAC Region at the Chamber. Together, they will be joined by leading industry executives from Marathon Oil Corp, ExxonMobil, the National Bank of Equatorial Guinea (BANGE) and the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) along with local industry players.

Participants will notably seek ways to work together on ensuring a strong recovery in 2021 and addressing key concerns that continue to affect investments into the region, notably when it comes to regulatory frameworks. Equally important, the discussion will aim at highlighting the resilience of Equatorial Guinea's oil sector during the Covid-19 pandemic and historic crises of 2020, and focus on the key projects and initiatives that will bring back the industry on strong feet, especially natural gas and energy infrastructure.

"Equatorial Guinea has always been an oil & gas leader in Central Africa and across the continent as a whole. While we have not been exempt of the deep shocks and crises our industry has faced in 2020, we believe that the country's experience will support its recovery". Stated Leoncio Amada NZE, President for the CEMAC region at the African Energy Chamber.

"The Chamber's latest Outlook for 2021 calls for a stronger dialogue around key issues such as policy and fiscal reforms, and stronger adoption of gas across African economies. Equatorial Guinea, its companies and entrepreneurs, are well place to lead and benefit from such developments," Concluded Leoncio Amada NZE,

The Power Breakfast will be held at Hotel Colinas in Malabo from 8 AM onwards. Interested participants may register by sending an rsvp to partners@energychamber.org.

(With Inputs from APO)

Videos

