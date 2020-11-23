Momentum of economic reforms will continue, FM assures industry

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday assured the industry that the momentum of economic reforms will continue to make India a hotspot of global investment. India has turned the crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic into an opportunity to push the economic reforms, which remained pending for decades, she said while addressing the National MNC's Conference 2020 organized by the industry chamber CII.

"Even at the time (of) COVID pandemic, the Prime Minister has not lost an opportunity to take deep reforms, to undertake those kinds of reforms which have not seen the light of the day over the decades. "The momentum for reform shall continue. Several more active reform-related steps are being taken up," Sitharaman said.

The financial sector is being professionalized and the government will continue with the disinvestment agenda, she added.