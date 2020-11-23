IHF, Villgro Innovations Foundation launch platform to fight infectious diseases

India Health Fund (IHF), a Tata Trusts initiative, and Villgro Innovations Foundation on Monday launched a collaborative platform 'Innovate for the fight against Infectious Diseases'. The collaboration will support the development of affordable, point-of-care health technologies and digital innovations to prevent, control and eliminate infectious diseases and supplement India's efforts to prevent future pandemics, Tata Trusts, India Health Fund and Villgro Innovations Foundation said in a statement.

Both IHF and Villgro will collaborate with a consortium of partners with the right expertise to nurture innovations from proof-of-concept to last mile delivery; through mentorship, incubation, market access and enabling in catalysing funds and resources to develop and deploy selected innovative solutions, it added. "We're bringing together complementary focus areas of both the organisations to co-develop the innovations across stages," India Health Fund CEO Madhav Joshi said.

While Villgro supports innovations from proof-of-concept stage till the development of a prototype ready for initial pilot, IHF supports innovations which have a ready prototype and initial pilot data to enable their validation, regulatory approvals, market entry and scale up, he added. Villgro Innovations Foundation CEO Srinivas Ramanujam said, "In our efforts to tackle the ever-growing challenges of infectious diseases and AMR, we found the perfect collaborator in IHF to help democratize innovations and make primary healthcare more accessible." The partnership will co-create solutions with a special focus on three core areas -- screening and diagnostics of infectious diseases, infection control, and anti-microbial resistance, the statement said.