COVID-19: BYPL donates three ambulances to Delhi govt

The BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) on Monday donated three ambulances and 50 hand sanitiser-cum-thermal scanning machines to the Health Department to aid the Delhi government's fight against COVID-19. BYPL CEO P R Kumar handed over to the minister the keys to the ambulances. The 50 high quality hand sanitiser machines and temperature monitors were donated to Mohalla Clinics, said a Delhi government statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 18:49 IST
The BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) on Monday donated three ambulances and 50 hand sanitiser-cum-thermal scanning machines to the Health Department to aid the Delhi government's fight against COVID-19. The donations were handed over by BYPL officials to Delhi Health and Power Minister Satyendar Jain at the secretariat.

The advanced life support ambulance service is extremely beneficial for Delhiites, Jain said and thanked the BSES for its continued support during the pandemic. BYPL CEO P R Kumar handed over to the minister the keys to the ambulances.

The 50 high quality hand sanitiser machines and temperature monitors were donated to Mohalla Clinics, said a Delhi government statement. "I am thankful to BSES for gifting three ambulances to GTB, GB Pant and LBS hospitals. Along with this, they have donated 50 high quality hand sanitiser and temperature monitors to Mohalla Clinics. The ambulances are fully equipped and the citizens of Delhi will surely benefit from them," Jain said.

Three more ambulances will be provided by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, another BSES power distribution company (discom), to Delhi government's Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS), said a BSES spokesperson. "Complimenting the efforts of the Delhi government, BSES discoms have been playing their part in the fight against COVID-19. Over the past few months, more than two lakh gloves, two lakh masks, over 20,000 hygiene kits, and 6000 PPE kits have been provided by the discoms," he said.

Apart from this, discom promoted women self-help groups are stitching affordable and reusable masks for hundreds of people residing in the slums, he added..

