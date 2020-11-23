Left Menu
Development News Edition

AstraZeneca vaccine fails to lift euro zone gvt bonds

ING analysts see the spread between euro zone and U.S. government bond yields shrinking, too, given that "the current wave is at an earlier stage in the U.S. and so we expect pessimism to be the dominant tone in U.S. markets," they said. The spread stood at -143 basis points, near the half-year low touched earlier this month.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 21:27 IST
AstraZeneca vaccine fails to lift euro zone gvt bonds

Euro zone government bonds were little changed despite positive news on a AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday as investors focused on the major economies under strict lockdowns and the fact that COVID-19 cases are not receding. Britain’s AstraZeneca said its vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, making it the latest pharmaceutical company to report on late stage results.

But more than 58.32 million people are reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 1,385,595​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. And many of Germany's 16 federal states favour extending a partial shutdown meant to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The covid pandemic, and associated social distancing measures, remains front and centre on investors' minds," said ING analysts in a note to clients. "This, combined with still cautious central banks, would reduce euro zone rates upside." Benchmark German 10-year Bund yields were last flat at -0.577%, after falling to a two-week low of -0.592%. Peripheral yields were lower, with Italian 10-year BTP yields down 1.3 basis points at 0.583%, close to its recent 0.57% record low.

Portuguese 10-year government bond yields were flat, but at 0.031%, they were close to negative territory. Euro zone business activity contracted this month as renewed lockdowns forced much of the bloc's dominant service industry to close temporarily. Investors were indifferent; yields were little changed.

The spread between German and Italian government bond yields -- essentially the premium Italy is paying for its debt -- stood at 115.4 basis points, close to a two-and-a-half year low. ING analysts see the spread between euro zone and U.S. government bond yields shrinking, too, given that "the current wave is at an earlier stage in the U.S. and so we expect pessimism to be the dominant tone in U.S. markets," they said.

The spread stood at -143 basis points, near the half-year low touched earlier this month. Elsewhere, the European Union hired a syndicate of banks for the sale of a new 15-year bond as part of its 'SURE' COVID-19 recovery plan, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

The bond, labelled as a social bond, and due July 4 2035, will be launched "in the near future, subject to market conditions", the memo said, a phrase debt management offices usually use a day before a sale. Belgium raised 1.494 billion euros ($1.258 billion) in an OLO (linear bond) auction on Monday, the Belgian debt agency said.

Belgium's 10-year government bond yields were last steady at -0.387%. Credit-rating agency Moody’s is expected to review Belgium's rating on Friday, which currently stands at Aa3.

ING said a total of 14 billion euros were expected in issuance this week from Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy. Rabobank estimated a total of 11 billion euros.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air, rail travellers from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa to carry Covid negative report: Maharashtra

People travelling from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa by flights or trains will have to carry RT-PCR negative test report, the Maharashtra Government announced on Monday. All domestic passengers travelling from airports in NCR of Delhi, ...

Sao Paulo expects Brazil regulator to OK Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine by January

So Paulo Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn said on Monday he expects Brazils regulator to approve the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac by January.The Butantan biomedical research institute that is running the late-stage...

Uttarakhand Governor, Baby Rani Maurya, hospitalised with Covid-19

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, who was diagnosed with Covid-19, has been admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh, on Monday.According to AIIMS Public relations Officer PRO, Dr. Harish Thapliyal, A team of five medical experts has been formed f...

Moukoko could become youngest Champions League player

Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko could become the youngest player ever in the Champions League on Tuesday. Dortmund said Monday that Moukoko was added to the squad for the home match against Belgian club Brugge.Moukoko broke the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020