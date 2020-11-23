WR restores 11 trains as farmers withdraw stir in Punjab

Western Railway (WR) on Monday said it had restored 11 out-station trains, which were either cancelled, short-terminated or short-originated, due to a farmers' agitation in Punjab. According to Western Railway release, the four cancelled trains and seven short-terminated trains have been restored from various days starting Monday.

Train services remained suspended in Punjab since September 24 when the farmers protesting against the new farm laws converged on railway stations and tracks. The Railways had said on Saturday it would soon resume goods and passenger trains in Punjab after the farmers decided to allow the services and the state government communicated that the tracks were clear.

"The agitation has been called off and rail tracks were cleared on November 23. Hence, some trains which were cancelled/ short terminated/ short originated have been restored," the WR said in a release. Bandra Terminus Jammu Tawi Special train, Jammu Tawi Bandra Terminus Special train, Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra Special train, and Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Special train which remained cancelled have been restored, it said.

The restored short-terminated or short-originated trains include special trains between Mumbai Central- Amritsar, Bandra Terminus - Amritsar, Amritsar- Bandra Terminus, Bandra Terminus - Amritsar special clone train, Bandra Terminus Jammu Tawi parcel special train, and Jammu Tawi Bandra Terminus parcel special train, the WR added..