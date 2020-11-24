Left Menu
Development News Edition

GM will recall 7 million vehicles for air bag issue worldwide

The recall is expected to cost the Detroit automaker $1.2 billion. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said GM must recall 5.9 million 2007-2014 model year trucks and SUVs because the inflators "are at risk of the same type of explosion after long-term exposure to high heat and humidity as other recalled Takata inflators." GM has estimated in securities filings it would cost $1.2 billion if it were required to replace air bag inflators it had sought to avoid fixing.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2020 02:14 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 01:56 IST
GM will recall 7 million vehicles for air bag issue worldwide
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

General Motors Co will recall 7 million vehicles worldwide with potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators after a U.S. safety agency said Monday it had rejected the Detroit automaker's petition to avoid the callback. The recall is expected to cost the Detroit automaker $1.2 billion.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said GM must recall 5.9 million 2007-2014 model year trucks and SUVs because the inflators "are at risk of the same type of explosion after long-term exposure to high heat and humidity as other recalled Takata inflators." GM has estimated in securities filings it would cost $1.2 billion if it were required to replace air bag inflators it had sought to avoid fixing. The company confirmed the estimated cost Monday. GM said it will recall 7 million vehicles worldwide, including 544,000 in Canada.

The company had argued the recalls were unnecessary because they did not pose a safety risk. GM said on Monday it still believed "a recall of these vehicles is not warranted based on the factual and scientific record." The company said it "will abide by NHTSA's decision and begin taking the necessary steps."

The defect, which leads in rare instances to air bag inflators rupturing and sending potentially deadly metal fragments flying - especially after long-term exposure to high humidity -- prompted the largest automotive recall in U.S. history of more than 63 million inflators. Worldwide, about 100 million inflators by 19 major automakers have been recalled. The recall includes some Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Sierra and GMC Yukon vehicles built over an eight-year period.

In total, 18 U.S. deaths have been reported tied to Takata air bag inflators, though none of those involved GM vehicles. To date, 15 U.S. deaths have been reported in Honda vehicles, two in Ford Motor Co vehicles and one in a BMW since 2009.

GM first filed a petition in 2016 seeking to avoid the recall. NHTSA noted that in nearly 30 years, it has only granted one petition deeming a "defect is inconsequential to motor vehicle safety" and "in a vastly different set of circumstances." GM argues the 5.9 million vehicles are different from other vehicles with Takata inflators. The automaker estimates that 66,894 Takata passenger air bag inflators have deployed in the vehicles under review without a reported rupture.

Peter Prieto, a lawyer representing consumers in Takata lawsuits, said the decision "proves that GM's Takata inflators are neither unique nor special. GM's inflators carry the same risk of exploding and severely harming vehicle occupants as all other Takata inflators."

Also Read: 18th U.S. Takata death reported, first in a BMW - U.S. agency

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW 4-Biden to name Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary - Democratic allies

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to tap former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as U.S. Treasury Secretary, according to two Democratic allies.A spokesman for Bidens campaign declined to comment. Yellen, reached by phone, also d...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Vaccine news boosts commodities, EM assets; stocks cheer Yellen news

Stocks brushed up against last weeks record on Monday and an index of commodity prices closed at its highest since March as more vaccine news gave investors hope economic activity could resume globally at a faster clip than many feared.Astr...

INSTANT VIEW 4-Biden to pick chose Janet Yellen for Treasury secretary - Democratic allies

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to tap former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as U.S. Treasury Secretary, according to two Democratic allies. A spokesman for Bidens campaign declined to comment. Yellen, reached by phone, also ...

Small U.S. launch firm Rocket Lab recovers rocket, in test of reusability

Small launch firm Rocket Lab was able to safely recover from the ocean a rocket it sent to space, its chief executive said on Monday, a key test of the companys strategy to slash rocket launch costs via reusability.California-based Rocket L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020