Vuram Recognized as HFS Hot Vendor Q3 2020

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Vuram, a hyperautomation services company, has been recognized by HFS Research as one of HFS Hot Vendors Q3 2020. HFS Hot Vendors are service and technology providers hand-picked by HFS analysts to help identify offerings that solve today’s complex business problems and capitalize on market opportunities. HFS Hot Vendors display truly differentiated offerings and out-of-the-box thinking that can be both inspiring and useful. HFS Hot Vendors are designated based on a rigorous five-step assessment during Q3 2020 based on their offerings’ distinctiveness, ecosystem robustness, client impact, financial position, among others. In the report for Q3 2020, HFS research shortlisted six vendors, Vuram being one among them. Tanmoy Mondal, Associate Director of Research, HFS, said, "Vuram is becoming a prominent global emerging player in integrated and intelligent automation services across a broad range of industries. Through its strategic consulting focused approach, strong technical capability, exhaustive solutions portfolio, and innovative pricing model, it is delivering the business RoI and strategic outcomes to the clients. Vuram's services excellence and strong client-centricity are enabling a long-term client relationship rather than a one-time engagement." Vuram specializes in low-code enterprise automation and helps enterprises leverage automation to transform their business processes and operations with its “Empathy First, Technology Next” approach. It's hyperautomation technology stack encompasses business process management (BPM), robotic process automation (RPA), optical character recognition (OCR), document processing, and analytic. Since 2011, Vuram has been delivering 100% customer success and has a record 100% customer references.

HFS has recognized Vuram as an HFS Hot Vendor because its approach to process automation is very much in line with HFS’ thinking that the challenges that organizations face in digital transformation and automation are often not technology related. The so-called “soft” factors, the people and process factors in particular, are often overlooked. Culture, talent, and managing change are the areas we see surface repeatedly as the obstacles to progress. Vuram’s willingness to engage in small projects makes it easy for customers to engage, experiment, and proceed on an incremental basis. Furthermore, its willingness to engage with outcome-based models further reduces the risk and increases comfort levels associated with moving forward into uncharted territory. Venkatesh Ramrathinam, CEO, Vuram commented on the recognition, “We are very pleased to be receiving the HFS Research Hot Vendor badge. We thank the HFS team for their thorough diligence process that included analyzing and reviewing our services, capabilities and methodology and also talking to a few of our customers. This recognition is a validation of the passion poured in by our people every single day to deliver outstanding value to our customers and to the ecosystem. We will continue to strive towards delivering 100% customer success and constantly innovate and empower enterprises across industries with our hyperautomation services.” About Vuram Vuram is a hyperautomation services company that specializes in low-code enterprise automation. Vuram’s hyperautomation technology stack encompasses business process management (BPM), robotic process automation (RPA), optical character recognition (OCR), document processing, and analytics. Vuram also offers different programs: Consulting, Design, Development Implementation, User Experience Design, Support, Quality and Center of Excellence.

Since the inception in 2011, Vuram has delivered 100% customer success and carries 100% customer references. Powered by 500+ passionate people, Vuram has served 100+ happy enterprise customers and has successfully built 750+ applications. In 2020, Vuram ranks 10th among the top 50 Great Mid-Sized Workplaces in India certified by Great Place to Work® institute.