Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares rise on possible easing of COVID-19 curbs, vaccine progress

Germany's DAX rose 0.9%, with exchange operator Deutsche Boerse revealing that the blue-chip index will expand to 40 from the current 30 companies with tougher membership criteria. Data showed Germany, Europe's largest economy, grew by a record 8.5% in the third quarter, but the outlook remains clouded by a second wave of virus infections and a partial lockdown to slow the spread of the disease.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 13:51 IST
European shares rise on possible easing of COVID-19 curbs, vaccine progress

European shares gained on Tuesday as a possible easing of lockdowns in France added to a brighter mood from encouraging developments related to coronavirus vaccines.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.8% at 0805 GMT, supported by gains in travel stocks and the oil and gas sector after global crude prices hit their highest levels since March. France reported its lowest daily tally of COVID-19 infections since Sept. 28 on Monday, with investors now focused on a speech by President Emmanuel Macron later in the day when he may announce a relaxation of lockdown rules.

The country's benchmark CAC 40 was up 0.9% in early trade. Germany's DAX rose 0.9%, with exchange operator Deutsche Boerse revealing that the blue-chip index will expand to 40 from the current 30 companies with tougher membership criteria.

Data showed Germany, Europe's largest economy, grew by a record 8.5% in the third quarter, but the outlook remains clouded by a second wave of virus infections and a partial lockdown to slow the spread of the disease. In company news, Phoenix Group Holdings fell 0.1% as the London-based insurer said it was assessing a range of strategic options for its European businesses.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AIFF Disciplinary Committee warns Mumbai City player Jahouh for reckless foul

All India Football Federations Disciplinary Committee has warned Mumbai City FC player Ahmed Jahouh of exemplary sanction if he repeats his reckless behaviour during the future Indian Super League matches. The disciplinary body deemed Jahou...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks and oil ride high on Biden transition and vaccine hopes

Stocks, oil and risk currencies gained on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to begin his transition burnished a November already boosted by COVID-19 vaccines.European markets tracked gains in Asian and U.S. e...

AIFF's Disciplinary Committee issues warning to Mumbai City's Ahmed Jahouh

All India Football Federation AIFF Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday cautioned Mumbai Citys midfielder Ahmed Jahouh after reviewing his direct red card incident against NorthEast United FC in the ongoing Indian Super League ISL. The midfiel...

Alia Bhatt reminiscences her childhood days

Superstar Alia Bhatt has been spreading positive vibes all around over social media. In her recent post on Tuesday, the actor shared a video recalling her childhood. The Raazi star is one of the most active Bollywood stars on social media w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020