Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 24-11-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 15:13 IST
Norway extends duration of pandemic loan guarantees to airlines

The Norwegian government plans to extend the duration of loan guarantees given to airlines to three years from two years originally, the Industry Ministry and the Ministry of Transportation said on Tuesday.

Norwegian Air was given guarantees worth some 3 billion crowns ($333.7 million) in the early phase of the coronavirus pandemic, the maximum allotment the carrier could get under the government's plan.

The changes announced on Tuesday did not increase the amount Norwegian Air could get. ($1 = 8.9914 Norwegian crowns)

