GlobalLogic acquires UK-based ECS Group

Digital product engineering company GlobalLogic on Tuesday announced acquisition of ECS Group, a move that would help advance its European strategy and financial services footprint as well as add a slew of complementary cloud-centric offerings to its portfolio.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 15:25 IST
Digital product engineering company GlobalLogic on Tuesday announced acquisition of ECS Group, a move that would help advance its European strategy and financial services footprint as well as add a slew of complementary cloud-centric offerings to its portfolio. London-headquartered ECS delivers digital solutions that leverage cloud technologies, with a focus on digital engineering, data analytics and customer experience. The financial and other details of the transaction were not disclosed. Under the agreement, ECS will continue to operate with its existing leadership and staff as a wholly-owned subsidiary of GlobalLogic, according to a statement.

"The company serves multiple industries, with particular expertise in the banking and financial services sector," GlobalLogic said in a statement announcing the buyout. The ECS acquisition would enable GlobalLogic to advance its European strategy, while expanding its financial services footprint and adding a host of complementary cloud-centric offerings to its portfolio. "ECS brings to GlobalLogic a highly-regarded proficiency in cloud architecture and advisory services as well as expertise in leading cloud platforms," the release said.

ECS possesses Amazon Web Services (AWS) capabilities, for which it is an advanced consulting partner and Amazon Connect Service Delivery Partner. Founded in 2008, ECS currently has more than 650 employees globally. GlobalLogic President and CEO, Shashank Samant said, "We are always in search of differentiated companies that enhance our capabilities and expand our reach." ECS' strengths in complex cloud services, its strong position and presence in the UK, and the company's heritage in regulated industries such as financial services are all valuable additions to GlobalLogic, he added. ECS Chief Executive Officer Mark Farrington said GlobalLogic, with its people-oriented culture, is a "fantastic match" for the firm, at every level. "The demand for digital engineering and cloud services continues to grow at an accelerated pace...With access to a broader set of competencies and global scale, we can address a wider range of client opportunities," Farrington said.

