9Unicorns on Tuesday said it has led a Rs 2.5 crore-seed investment in GeoIQ, a location intelligence start-up. The funding round also saw participation from IPV, Kayenne, and LetsVenture among others, a statement said.

Founded in 2018 by Devashish Fuloria, Tusheet Shrivastava and Ankita Thakur (Head of Data), GeoIQ leverages its premium location data stack and machine learning engine to deliver hyperlocal consumer insights. GeoIQ is expanding its footprint within fintech with multiple usecases, from identifying risk to prioritising collections. Outside fintech and insurance, the data stack will power use-cases within e-commerce and retail.

*** *LightSpeedAI Labs raises funds from YourNest, growX Ventures LightSpeedAI Labs on Tuesday said it has raised an undisclosed amount of funding in a round led by YourNest Venture Capital and growX Ventures. Founded in 2019 by Rohin Y and P V Ramana, LightSpeedAI Labs is building LightCompute optoelectronic processors for accelerating AI and High Performance Computing (HPC) applications. The investment will enable the company to build and deploy its LightCompute MVP (minimum viable product) for pilots, Ramana added.

"We are a unique – and perhaps the first – photonics and computing startup in India. We are attempting to simultaneously solve the interconnect and computing problem for the next-generation AI/HPC hardware. With a global market outreach potential, we are gearing up to demonstrate our technology next year," Rohin said. **** *Venture Catalysts leads funding in AlgoBulls Venture Catalysts on Tuesday said it has led a round of financing in AlgoBulls, an algorithmic trading platform.

Details of the funding were not disclosed. Founded in 2019 by Pushpak Dagade, Jimmit Patel and Suraj Bathija, AlgoBulls provides automated, customised and professional experiences of trading in stock markets. "The funds would be primarily used for setting up teams across technology and operations divisions and Sales & Marketing. The funds would also help us explore opportunities in other countries like the US in the coming months," Algobulls founder Pushpak Dagade said.