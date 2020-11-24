Left Menu
OKAYA bags World Bank-funded contract from EESL for EV charging stations

Okaya Power Group firm OKAYA on Tuesday said it has bagged a World Bank-funded contract from state-run Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) for the deployment of 1,020 EV (electric vehicle) charging stations across India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 16:29 IST
Okaya Power Group firm OKAYA on Tuesday said it has bagged a World Bank-funded contract from state-run Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) for the deployment of 1,020 EV (electric vehicle) charging stations across India. "OKAYA, a flagship company of Okaya Power Group, has bagged a major World Bank-funded contract from EESL," a company statement said.

EESL is a joint venture of PSUs of Ministry of Power, Government of India. EESL has given this contract to OKAYA for supply, installation and commissioning of 1,020 multi-standard EV charging stations with CCS, CHAdeMO & Bharat specification protocol across India.

OKAYA will be deploying these state-of-the-art EV charging stations across the country. OKAYA EV chargers are compatible with all internationally accepted standards and the company's research and development division works round-the-clock to develop best-in-class product line. OKAYA has already catapulted its capabilities to facilitate well laid out electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country. Anshul Gupta, Director, Okaya Power Private Ltd, said, "We have achieved a stupendous feat by securing this significant contract from the EESL." Okaya Power Group is one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of EV charging stations, lithium ion batteries and lead acid batteries in India.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

