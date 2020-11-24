OKAYA bags World Bank-funded contract from EESL for EV charging stations

Okaya Power Group firm OKAYA on Tuesday said it has bagged a World Bank-funded contract from state-run Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) for the deployment of 1,020 EV (electric vehicle) charging stations across India. "OKAYA, a flagship company of Okaya Power Group, has bagged a major World Bank-funded contract from EESL," a company statement said.

EESL is a joint venture of PSUs of Ministry of Power, Government of India. EESL has given this contract to OKAYA for supply, installation and commissioning of 1,020 multi-standard EV charging stations with CCS, CHAdeMO & Bharat specification protocol across India.

OKAYA will be deploying these state-of-the-art EV charging stations across the country. OKAYA EV chargers are compatible with all internationally accepted standards and the company's research and development division works round-the-clock to develop best-in-class product line. OKAYA has already catapulted its capabilities to facilitate well laid out electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country. Anshul Gupta, Director, Okaya Power Private Ltd, said, "We have achieved a stupendous feat by securing this significant contract from the EESL." Okaya Power Group is one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of EV charging stations, lithium ion batteries and lead acid batteries in India.