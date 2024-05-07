IMF mission likely to visit Pakistan in 7-10 days, finance minister says
Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 14:22 IST
An International Monetary Fund mission is likely to visit Pakistan within the next 10 days to discuss a new bailout programme, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.
Pakistan last month completed a short-term $3 billion programme, which helped stave off sovereign default, but the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stressed the need for a fresh, longer term programme.
