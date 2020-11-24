Left Menu
Development News Edition

VectorMob Revolutionizes the Digital Ecosystem - Provides Marketing Turnkey Solutions for Leading Brands

The results have been amazing, leading to our team managing multiple campaigns even during the lockdown period,” said Rachna Puri who herself has managed the Telco space for over two decades. Some of the leading brands have worked with VectorMob for their push Marketing services followed by entertainment houses to leverage their innovative digital competence.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:34 IST
VectorMob Revolutionizes the Digital Ecosystem - Provides Marketing Turnkey Solutions for Leading Brands

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The brainchild of three smart entrepreneurs Susheel Puri, Rachna Puri and Munish Gupta who envisaged the need of a “Solutions” provider in the busy digital marketing space. The three-year-old start-up has been scaling new heights despite the depressing times with their marketing blitzkrieg blazing through in the Entertainment, Telecom, Media and Medical space. “We wanted to present an opportunity for our clients to take advantage of the various innovations and analytics provided by us in the Internet Marketing space with a clutter-free and efficacy led campaigns that have yielded astounding results. The use of AI, real-time and data mining techniques has enabled us to engage a wide range of audience through relevant content marketing. This techno-marketing acumen has helped us grow exponentially despite the pandemic and economic degrowth across,” commented Susheel Puri, Co-founder of VectorMob.

VectorMob has worked with more than 50 leading brands, 120 publishers across the digital advertising space and are connected to more than 30 Telecom Operators worldwide leaving behind a vast network of a digital footprint that helps them with the dissemination of “right data to for the right people”. “The convergence of media has helped to shrink the consumer market-place leading to a window of opportunities for advertisers to connect directly with their target audience. Our experience in Telecom Marketing, push-based strategies has enabled our partners to reach out to their target segment with higher efficacy rates and pinpoint accuracy. The results have been amazing, leading to our team managing multiple campaigns even during the lockdown period,” said Rachna Puri who herself has managed the Telco space for over two decades.

Some of the leading brands have worked with VectorMob for their push Marketing services followed by entertainment houses to leverage their innovative digital competence. VectorMob is currently headquartered in Mumbai with their R&D team located in Mohali. Image: VectorMob Team PWR PWR

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Ethiopia says foes surrendering, Tigray forces report battle win

The Ethiopian government said on Tuesday that Tigrayan soldiers were surrendering in the face of its advance towards the regional capital, but the local forces reported they were resisting and had destroyed a prestigious army division.Hundr...

Guard against laxity in COVID-19 fight; Bring down fatality rate under 1 pc: PM to CMs

Noting that alertness has given way to widespread negligence about COVID-19 among people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a few states have seen a surge in the infection in the same way as many countries witnessed after an earl...

European regulator moves to clear Boeing 737 for flight

European regulators on Tuesday took a step closer to letting the Boeing 737 Max fly again, publishing a proposed airworthiness directive that could see the aircraft cleared within weeks after being grounded for nearly two years over deadly ...

PM wants India to be ready to implement COVID-19 vaccination in different sectors: Karnataka Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India to be ready to implement the COVID-19 vaccination on a priority basis in different sectors, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday. Bommai while speaking to the reporters after atte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020